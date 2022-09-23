Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 77th session of UN General Assembly: Virendra Rawat of Green Mentors to launch IAGSN

At the 6th NYC Green School Conference -2022 in the United States on September 24, 2022, Green Mentors, an Indian provider solutions of responsible education systems will host its first Conference on Responsible Education at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly during Climate Week NYC. It has special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the United Nations. The goal of Climate Week NYC, the world's largest climate event, is to convince educators all over the world of the necessity of "accountability to the pupil and planet" by providing them with information and resources about the topic.

Initiated by Green Mentors, the Indo-American Green School Network (IAGSN) will be launched with this meeting. The Network will encourage its member universities to implement sustainable practices so that they can combat climate change.

The Conference will be held at the State University of New York Maritime College in New York, United States' first and longest-running maritime university.

Prior to the start of this Conference, the United States and India held a 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. At the meeting, the two countries agreed to increase cooperation in the field of education and skill development, support student and scholar exchanges between the two countries, and work together to improve educational opportunities for their citizens.

When asked Mr Rawat what, according to them, is a 'green university,' he said, "It is an institution that meets its resource requirements (such as materials, energy, and water) sustainably without making it more difficult for other institutions or future generations to do the same."

Green Mentors will be reaching out to over 200 universities, 2000 schools, 20,000 school leaders, 100,000 educators and 10 million students from the 40 participating countries through this Conference. Dignitaries like Rear Adm. Michael Alfultis, President, Suny Maritime College, New York; Henry Stoever, President & CEO, Association Of Governing Boards Of Universities And Colleges (AGB) United States, Washington DC; Paulo Vasconi Speroni, Coordinator Of Youth Leadership & Innovation, PRME - United Nations Global Compact, New York; Nick Pozek, Assistant Director, Parker School of Foreign & Comparative Law, Columbia University, New York and Ryan Mcenany, Director, Energy & Resiliency Pace University, New York will participate as inspiring speakers alongside Mr Rawat. Dilip Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner, NYC Mayor’s Office For International Affairs, New York, will be a keynote speaker alongside other reputed leaders of sustainability and education.

The Conference will be held in four sessions, followed by Green Awards to recognize the life and journey of Educators of Earth & Pupils for the planet.

