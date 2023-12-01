7 feet and 9 inches: UP woman sets world record for having the longest hair | SEE PIC

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM UP woman sets world record for having the longest hair

A 46-year-old woman named Smita Srivastava hailing from Uttar Pradesh now holds the Guinness World Record for having the longest hair on a living person. Her hair measures a whopping 236.22 cm, which is about 7 feet and 9 inches long! It has been reported that Smita has been growing her hair since she was 14 years old, and her inspiration comes from her mother. She believes that her genes play a significant role in the "healthy growth" of her extraordinarily long locks.

“In Indian culture, goddesses traditionally had very long hair. In our society, it is considered inauspicious to cut hair, so that is why women used to grow hair,” the Guinness World Records (GWR) website quoted the woman as saying. “Long hair enhances the beauty of women,” she added.

Smita Srivastava was not only inspired by her mother but also by the Bollywood actresses of the 1980s, known for their iconic "long and beautiful hair." Her desire to emulate their style further inspired her to grow and maintain her exceptionally long locks.

Smita Srivastava's Hair Care Routine

Smita Srivastava follows a dedicated hair care routine, washing her hair twice a week. The entire process, including washing, drying, detangling, and styling, consumes about three hours each time. After detangling and fully drying her hair, she meticulously combs, braids, and ties it into a bun.

What makes her journey even more interesting is her commitment to preserving every strand of her hair. For the past two decades, she has never discarded any fallen hairs. This unique practice began when she faced a significant episode of hair loss, prompting her to collect and keep every strand as a part of her personal history.

“The idea of throwing them away was saddening me. I started crying that I had such a hair loss. That was the first moment of my life that I did not throw away my hair.”

