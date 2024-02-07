5 ways to promote Breastfeeding for navigating the intricate journey of parenthood

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Ways to promote Breastfeeding.

Although bringing a newborn into the world is a wonderful event, there can be difficulties along the way, particularly in the nursing process. Dr Harini Manjunath, Chief Scientific Officer of NeoLacta Lifesciences, offers IANSlife readers five strategies for encouraging and supporting nursing, which cultivates a bond that goes beyond physical sustenance, for newlyweds navigating the complex path of motherhood.

Educational Antenatal Classes: Knowledge is power, especially when it comes to breastfeeding. New couples should be encouraged to attend antenatal classes that specifically focus on breastfeeding techniques, positions, and the importance of early initiation. Education helps demystify the process, empowering parents with the information they need to confidently embrace breastfeeding.

Create a Supportive Environment: Emotional support is key to a successful breastfeeding journey. Partners play a crucial role in creating a supportive environment. Encourage open communication, expressiveness, and patience. New couples should strive to understand the emotional and physical changes that come with breastfeeding, fostering a sense of teamwork in the parenting journey.

Introduce Skin-to-Skin Contact: Skin-to-skin contact isn't just beneficial for the baby; it also strengthens the bond between parents. New couples should be encouraged to engage in skin-to-skin contact with the baby, promoting feelings of warmth, comfort, and security. This not only facilitates breastfeeding but also enhances the overall emotional connection between the parents and the newborn.

Lactation Consultant Guidance: Sometimes, a little professional guidance can make a significant difference. Lactation consultants, especially in the early days of breastfeeding can provide personalized advice, address concerns, and ensure that both partners feel confident and supported in their breastfeeding journey.

Create a Breastfeeding-Friendly Space: Set up a comfortable and breastfeeding-friendly space at home. Having a designated area with a cosy chair, nursing pillows, and all the essentials can make the process more convenient and enjoyable. This not only supports the physical aspects of breastfeeding but also creates a nurturing atmosphere for both the mother and the baby.

