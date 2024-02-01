5 Indian cities ranked in the world's top 100 food destinations

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 5 Indian cities make the world's top 100 list

Indian cuisine is renowned worldwide for its diverse flavours, aromatic spices, and mouthwatering dishes. It comes as no surprise that 5 Indian cities have secured a place in the prestigious list of the top 100 best food places in the world, released by TasteAtlas. Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, and Lucknow have claimed their spots, showcasing the rich culinary heritage and gastronomic delights of India. In this article, we will dive into the unique food experiences offered by these cities, exploring their local specialities, street food delights, and culinary traditions.

Mumbai: A melting pot of flavours

Mumbai, the lively coastal metropolis, captivates with its diverse street food. The iconic Vada Pav, a spicy potato fritter in a soft bun with tangy chutneys, and Pav Bhaji, a flavorful vegetable mash with buttered pav bread, epitomise the city's vibrant culinary scene. Mumbai's streets beckon with aromatic delights, promising a culinary journey at every turn.

Hyderabad: The city of nizams and biryani

Hyderabad, known as the ‘City of Nizams,’ boasts a rich culinary heritage, highlighted by the iconic Hyderabadi Biryani. This flavorful dish, layered with aromatic basmati rice, tender meat, and spices, reflects the city's culinary prowess. Haleem, a slow-cooked stew, is cherished during Ramadan. Hyderabad's cuisine also features kebabs, curries, and desserts, showcasing its royal legacy and indulgent flavours.

Delhi: A gastronomic paradise

Delhi, India's bustling capital, is a gastronomic paradise with a vibrant street food scene. From tangy Golgappas to mouthwatering Aloo Tikki, the flavours in Chandni Chowk, the oldest market, delight food enthusiasts. The culinary landscape also boasts rich Mughlai dishes like kebabs and biryanis, reflecting the city's historical ties to the Mughal Empire.

Chennai: A seafood lover's delight

Chennai, situated on India's southeast coast, boasts a vibrant seafood-centric food culture. Its coastal location ensures a constant supply of fresh catch, delighting seafood enthusiasts. Noteworthy dishes include the renowned fish curry and prawn masala, showcasing the region's bold and tangy flavours. Street food favourites like bajjis and bondas add a quick and delightful snack option, enriching Chennai's cuisine rooted in tradition and cultural heritage.

Lucknow: Awadhi delights and culinary royalty

Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, is renowned for Awadhi cuisine, known for its intricate preparations and rich flavours. The city is celebrated for succulent kebabs, biryanis, and kormas, crafted with precision and premium ingredients. Beyond these, specialities like Katori Chaat, Roghan Josh, and Makkhan Malai highlight Lucknow's royal history and Awadhi culinary finesse.

The global culinary hotspot list

TasteAtlas revealed its top 100 global cities for local cuisine. Indian cities shine, reflecting the country's diverse gastronomy. Rome, Bologna, and Naples lead, celebrated for hearty and flavorful dishes. Vienna, Tokyo, Osaka, Hong Kong, Turin, Gaziantep, and Bandung round out the top 10, promising distinctive culinary experiences.