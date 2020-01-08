Lunar Eclipse January 10, 2020: Keep these dos and don'ts in mind during the 'Chandra Grahan'

Lunar (Wolf Moon) Eclipse 2020: A 'wolf moon eclipse' or penumbral lunar eclipse will be observed in the skies on January 10 marking the first Chandra Grahan of the new year 2020. This will come days after the annular solar eclipse that happened on December 26​ and will be observed in regions including Asia, Africa, Europe and parts of Australia​. The eclipse is expected to begin around 10:37 pm on January 10 in India and will last up to 2:42 am on January 11. It happens to be a partial lunar eclipse where Earth will come between the Sun and the moon, making the shadow of our plant falling on the moon and causing it to lose its brightness.

In total, there will four such lunar eclipses through the year, occurring on June 5, July 5 and November 30. There are a lot of beliefs associated with a lunar eclipse or 'Chandra Grahan.' Some believe that during the eclipse, a person can develop heart diseases, insomnia, stress, cough and cold, fear, mood swings, etc and so should stay inside during the wee hours. Others feel that that the eclipse leaves a negative impact on a pregnant woman and her fetus and therefore appropriate measures should be taken. Check out some of the dos and don'ts that are important to have a look at:

Dos during the Lunar Eclipse 2020:

Keeping Dhurva grass in food helps in maintaining purity during the wee hours as it prevents the ill-effects of radiation. It is said that Dhurba has blessings of god Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh.​ Chanting Mahamrityunjay mantra during this time helps in preventing the kaal-sarp dosh in your horoscope. It goes like this: Om Tryambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushti-Vardhanam, Urvarukamiva Bandhanan Mrityormukshiya Mamritat ॥ You can even recite: Hare Ram Hare Ram, Ram Ram Hare Hare

Hare Krishna Hare Krishna, Krishna Krishna Hare Hare Pregnant women should enchant this mantra-- Om Devki Sudha Govinda Vasudev Jagatpate Dehime Taney Krishnan Twamaham Srnam Gatah. You should take a bath after the eclipse is over. Donating something in the name of Pitra is helpful.

Don'ts during the Lunar Eclipse 2020:

Avoid eating food during this time. If you do, observe fast for three days. Avoid intercourse. You should not sleep during the duration of the eclipse. Avoid sitting on an animal.

