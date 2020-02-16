Image Source : PIXABY Do you often forget to drink water? Tips to help

Have many times have you been told you drink more water? Be it for weight loss, acne problems, acidity issues, hair growth or overall health, experts often suggest us to drink more and more water. As simple as it may sound, we often end up forgetting to drink the required amount of water on a daily basis. Laziness, too much work or not paying enough attention-whatever may be the reason behind your intake of less water, it is time to change the habit now! We have listed out some easy and practical tips that will surely help you in drinking more water. Here we go..it's time to drink up!

#Tip 1: Go for two instead of one

Drinking two glasses of water in the morning acts as a wake-up charge and provides a boost of energy and will get you up and moving faster in the morning. This minimizes grogginess and eliminates the need for a harsh stimulus, such as coffee.

#Tip 2: Set alarms to remind yourself

Set an alarm on your computer, phone, or old-fashioned clock to remind you to pick up the bottle or glass and ensure you get enough H2O daily. This might seem like overkill, but nothing snaps you back into a routine like a phone screaming at you to drink.

#Tip 3: Download apps

You can download apps which will help you in giving you details and alarming you when to have water. Some of the popular ones include Daily Water-Drink Reminder, Hydro Coach, Aqualert and Water Call.

#Tip 4: More than just water

You might be more inclined to drink water if it was a little more interesting. If that’s the case, there are plenty of ways to go beyond plain, boring H2O. Some fruit or cucumber in your water adds a little flavor without adding in the sugar you’d find in straight fruit juice.

#Tip 5: On the go

Take a bottle of water with you wherever you go.

In conclusion, drinking water is not the only way to keep your body hydrated. Eat more fruits and vegetables. The high water content in fruits and vegetables will add to your hydration. About 20% of our fluid intake comes from foods.