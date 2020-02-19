7 Delicious Foods That Help Fight Belly Fat Immediately

Weight loss is the biggest challenge for everyone these days. There is no denying that exercise is the way to get a toned body but it takes much more than just sweating it out in the gym to achieve that. The food we eat makes the major part of our weight loss plan. For many, it is almost impossible to fight the cravings for junk food, chocolates and other sugary stuff which often ends up doing more harm than good. However, there are also many delicious food items out there that can easily become a replacement during the cravings and still help us shred those extra kilos.

Eggs

An egg is the easiest food to cook and the most delicious as well. They contain protein and when added with vegetables make for a wholesome meal. Eggs in breakfast in combination with vegetables helps lose weight instantly as it does not sabotage your weight loss efforts.

Green Tea

The researchers have found that a combination of green tea extract and exercise reduces the severity of obesity-related fatty liver disease by 75 per cent. Green Tea not just curbs hunger but also makes us feel refreshed and energized. It is advised to replace the daily dose of coffee or caffeine in the morning with green tea extract to burn fat

Berries

As they say, the deeper the color, the more antioxidants the berries contain. Berries can be a delicious replacement to sugary food items that harm your body. When it comes to losing belly fat, berries work like miracle. Raspberries contain Ketones that are similar to the compound, Capsaicin that gives hot peppers their heat. On the other hand, Blueberries help to lower cholesterol, blood fats and improve insulin and blood sugar levels.

Kale

Kale is one vegetable that is loaded with benefits. We can eat it raw, cooked or juiced, it helps burn fat in every way. It is loaded with vitamin K, Omega 3 essential fatty acids, fiber, and is a rich source of calcium for healthy bones plus it is low in energy density.

Avocados

Avocados are said to be good for heart as well as memory. Plus, they are delicious. Eating a fresh avocado daily, which is a nutrient rich cholesterol free fruit with naturally good fats, can help boost the cognitive function like working memory. Also, the superfood can reduce LDL (bad) cholesterol and raise HDL (good) cholesterol.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Other than adding flavor to the food, Apple Cider Vinegar works like magic in the weight loss. Add it in water to drink or into your salads, it helps burning fat and reduces hunger. Studies have shown that people ate at least 200-275 less calories during the rest of the day after consuming apple cider vinegar.

Yogurt

Yogurt is already a key component in many dishes we consume. Since yogurt is obtained from the fermentation of milk by certain viable and active microorganisms, it is rich in many nutrients to fulfill the needs of your body. It is good for your stomach as it is easier to digest than milk. Full fat yogurt even keeps the stomach feel full for a longer period of time which automatically makes us eat less.

