Want to boost immunity for winter? Try Ghee Ginger Pepper halwa

Try Ghee Ginger Pepper halwa to boost immunity during winter.

Winter is just around the corner and with the changing season comes the risk of falling sick. The cold weather weakens our immune system, making us more susceptible to illnesses like cold, flu, and other infections. A strong immune system is our body's first line of defence against these germs and viruses. So, it's important to take necessary measures to boost our immunity during this time of the year.

While there are various ways to strengthen your immune system, one delicious and effective way is by incorporating ghee ginger pepper halwa into your diet. This traditional Indian dessert not only satisfies your sweet cravings but also provides numerous health benefits. Let's dive into why ghee ginger pepper halwa should be your go-to winter treat for a strong immune system.

Ghee - The Superfood for Winter:

Ghee, also known as clarified butter, has been used in Indian households for centuries, not just for its delicious flavour but also for its medicinal properties. This golden elixir is rich in fat-soluble vitamins like A, D, E, and K, which are essential for the proper functioning of our immune system. These vitamins act as antioxidants that protect our cells from damage caused by free radicals.

Ginger - A Winter Superfood:

Ginger, commonly used in Indian cuisine, is a powerhouse of nutrients that can boost our immunity during winter. It contains high levels of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that help in fighting off infections and diseases. Ginger is also known for its anti-nausea and anti-microbial properties, making it an effective remedy for colds and flu.

Pepper - The Spice of Life:

Pepper, commonly known as the "king of spices," is widely used in Indian cooking for its flavour and medicinal properties. It contains a compound called piperine, which gives black pepper its characteristic taste and also has powerful immune-boosting effects. Piperine has been found to increase the production of white blood cells, which are responsible for fighting off infections in our body.

Moreover, pepper is rich in vitamin C, a potent antioxidant that helps in protecting our cells against damage and strengthening our immune system. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that can provide relief from respiratory infections like cough and cold, commonly associated with winter.

Ghee Ginger Pepper Halwa Recipe- A Delicious Immune-Boosting Dessert:

Now that we know the individual health benefits of ghee, ginger, and pepper, imagine combining all of them into one delicious dessert - Ghee Ginger Pepper Halwa. This dessert not only satisfies your sweet tooth but also provides a powerful dose of nutrients to boost your immunity.

To make this healthy dessert, start by heating ghee in a pan and adding grated ginger to it. Let the ginger cook for a few minutes until it turns golden brown. Next, add some jaggery or honey for sweetness and mix well. Then add a pinch of black pepper powder and mix it all. Finally, add some semolina or wheat flour to the mixture and cook until it thickens into a halwa-like consistency.

This mouth-watering dessert not only provides the benefits of ghee, ginger, and pepper but also of other ingredients like jaggery or honey and semolina or wheat flour. Jaggery and honey are natural sweeteners that are packed with antioxidants and minerals like iron, calcium, and potassium. Semolina and wheat flour are good sources of complex carbohydrates, which provide sustained energy to the body.

In addition to boosting your immunity, ghee ginger pepper halwa also has other health benefits. It can improve digestion, aid in weight management, and provide warmth to the body during the cold winter months.

