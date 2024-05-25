National Wine Day 2024: 5 wine cocktail recipes to make at home

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 wine cocktail recipes to make at home

National Wine Day, celebrated annually on May 25th, is the perfect occasion to uncork your favorite bottle and toast to the world of wine. While sipping wine straight from the glass is always delightful, this year, why not elevate your celebration with some creative wine cocktails? Here are five wine cocktail recipes that you can easily whip up at home to make your National Wine Day 2024 a memorable one.

White Sangria

Image Source : SOCIALWhite Sangria

Sangria Blanca is a refreshing and fruity cocktail that's perfect for warmer weather. It's light, aromatic, and bursting with citrus flavours.

Ingredients:

1 bottle of dry white wine

1/4 cup brandy

1/4 cup orange liqueur

1/4 cup simple syrup

1 orange, thinly sliced

1 lemon, thinly sliced

1 lime, thinly sliced

1 cup club soda

Fresh mint leaves for garnish

Instructions:

In a large pitcher, combine the white wine, brandy, orange liqueur, and simple syrup. Add the orange, lemon, and lime slices. Chill in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours to allow the flavours to meld. Just before serving, stir in the club soda for a bit of fizz. Pour into glasses filled with ice and garnish with fresh mint leaves.

Red Wine Spritzer

Image Source : SOCIALRed Wine Spritzer

For a light and bubbly twist on red wine, try a Red Wine Spritzer. This cocktail is both easy to make and delightful to drink.

Ingredients:

1 bottle of red wine (such as Merlot or Shiraz)

2 cups lemon-lime soda or club soda

1 lemon, thinly sliced

Ice cubes

Instructions:

Fill a glass halfway with red wine. Top up with lemon-lime soda or club soda, depending on your preference for sweetness. Add a few ice cubes. Garnish with a slice of lemon. Serve immediately and enjoy the refreshing effervescence.

Rosé Lemonade

Image Source : SOCIALRosé Lemonade

Rosé Lemonade is a delightful blend of sweet and tart flavours, making it a perfect drink for a sunny afternoon.

Ingredients:

1 bottle of rosé wine

1 cup lemonade

1/2 cup vodka (optional, for an extra kick)

Fresh raspberries

Lemon slices

Ice cubes

Instructions:

In a large pitcher, combine the rosé wine, lemonade, and vodka (if using). Add fresh raspberries and lemon slices. Stir well and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Serve over ice and garnish with additional raspberries and a lemon slice.

Sparkling Wine Mojito

Image Source : SOCIALSparkling Wine Mojito

Add a touch of elegance to your celebration with a Sparkling Wine Mojito. This cocktail combines the freshness of a mojito with the sophistication of sparkling wine.

Ingredients:

1 bottle of sparkling wine

1/2 cup white rum

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

1/4 cup simple syrup

Fresh mint leaves

Lime wedges

Ice cubes

Instructions:

In a cocktail shaker, muddle fresh mint leaves with lime juice and simple syrup. Add white rum and shake well. Strain the mixture into a glass filled with ice. Top up with sparkling wine. Garnish with a lime wedge and a sprig of mint. Serve immediately and enjoy the refreshing sparkle.

Peach Wine Slush

Image Source : SOCIALPeach Wine Slush

For a cool and fruity delight, try a Peach Wine Slush. It's perfect for a hot day and incredibly easy to make.

Ingredients:

1 bottle of sweet white wine

2 cups frozen peach slices

1/4 cup peach schnapps

Fresh peach slices for garnish

Instructions: