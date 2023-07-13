National French Fries Day 2023: Waffle to curly fry, five different types of fries that worth a try

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Here are 5 different types of fries that are worth a try on this National French Fries Day 2023.

It's National French Fries Day on July 14, and what better way to celebrate than by tasting five of the best types of French fries out there? Whether you prefer them crispy and golden, spicy and flavoursome, or classic and simple, there's something for everyone.

Every year National French Fries Day is celebrated on July 13; however, from this year onwards it will be celebrated on July 14.

Now, let's take a look at five types of French fries that are worth trying.

Classic French Fry

These are the most common type of French fries and can be found in nearly every restaurant in the world. These fries are usually made with either potatoes or sweet potatoes and are usually cut into thin strips and fried to golden perfection. The classic French fry is a great choice for those who like something familiar and comforting.

Waffle Fry

These fries are made with thick-cut potatoes that are deep-fried until they're nice and crispy on the outside but still soft on the inside. Waffle fries are especially popular in Belgium, where they are served with a variety of sauces, such as mayonnaise or curry ketchup. For those looking to add an extra layer of flavour to their fries, waffle fries are a great choice.

Curly Fry

Curly fries are made with thin strips of potato that are shaped into small spirals before being deep-fried. These fries are usually served with ketchup or mayonnaise, and they add an unexpected twist to any meal. Curly fries are great for those who want something a bit different.

Crinkle-Cut Fry

For these fries potatoes are cut into small squares before being deep-fried until they are golden brown and crispy. Crinkle-cut fries make for a great side dish, and they go well with a variety of dipping sauces such as ranch dressing or honey mustard. They can also be served as a snack on their own.

Steak Fry

These fries are cut from thick slices of potato and fried until they're crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. Steak fries can be served as an accompaniment to any steak dish, or as a standalone side dish when served with ketchup or mayonnaise. No matter how you serve them, steak fries make for a tasty treat.

Read More Lifestyle News