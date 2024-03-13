Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Mediterranean Vs Atlantic Diet: Which one is healthier?

When it comes to healthy eating, two dietary patterns often stand out for their potential benefits: the Mediterranean diet and the Atlantic diet. Both are renowned for their emphasis on fresh, whole foods and have been linked to various health benefits. However, they have distinct differences in their composition and origins. Let's explore the similarities and differences between these two diets to determine which one might be healthier.

Good for the heart:

Both the Mediterranean and Atlantic diets have been associated with a reduced risk of heart disease. The Mediterranean diet emphasises olive oil, nuts, seeds, and fish, all of which contain heart-healthy fats such as omega-3 fatty acids. Similarly, the Atlantic diet promotes the consumption of fatty fish like salmon and mackerel, which are also abundant in omega-3s. These essential fatty acids help lower blood pressure, reduce inflammation, and improve cholesterol levels, ultimately supporting cardiovascular health. However, the Mediterranean diet's emphasis on olive oil as the primary source of fat may give it a slight edge in terms of heart health benefits.

Weight management companion:

Both diets emphasise whole, nutrient-dense foods, which can be beneficial for weight management. The Mediterranean diet, with its focus on plant-based foods, lean proteins, and healthy fats, has been linked to a lower risk of obesity and overweight. Similarly, the Atlantic diet, with its emphasis on seafood and fresh produce, provides a low-calorie, high-nutrient approach to eating. However, the Mediterranean diet's inclusion of moderate amounts of wine and olive oil may offer additional satiety and flavour, making it slightly more sustainable for long-term weight management.

Cognitive health:

Both diets have been associated with cognitive benefits and a reduced risk of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's. The Mediterranean diet's abundance of antioxidant-rich fruits, vegetables, and olive oil may help protect against cognitive decline by reducing oxidative stress and inflammation in the brain. Similarly, the Atlantic diet's emphasis on fatty fish, a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, has been linked to improved cognitive function and a lower risk of dementia. However, the Mediterranean diet's inclusion of nuts and seeds, which are also high in brain-boosting nutrients like vitamin E and magnesium, may offer additional neuroprotective effects.

Good for your gut:

Promoting a healthy gut microbiome is vital for digestion, nutrient absorption, and immune function. The Mediterranean diet's focus on fibre-rich fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes provides prebiotic fibres that nourish beneficial gut bacteria. Additionally, fermented foods like yoghurt and kefir contribute probiotics. Similarly, the Atlantic diet's inclusion of omega-3-rich fatty fish aids gut health, yet the Mediterranean diet's diverse plant-based foods offer broader nutrient benefits.

Bone health:

Supporting bone health, both diets supply vital nutrients—calcium, vitamin D, magnesium, and vitamin K. The Mediterranean diet's focus on dairy, leafy greens, nuts, and seeds provides calcium and other bone-building nutrients. Olive oil, a Mediterranean staple, boosts bone mineral density. Similarly, the Atlantic diet's fatty fish like sardines offer vitamin D and omega-3s, crucial for bone strength. However, the Mediterranean diet's varied plant foods offer broader bone-nourishing benefits.

ALSO READ: Plant Protein vs Animal Protein: Which is healthier?