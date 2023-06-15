Mango shake or banana shake, which is better? Know what Ayurveda says

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Mango shake or banana shake, which is better?

When the soaring heat is just on our heads, what's better than a refreshing drink? Summers are known for its seasonal fruits like mango, lychee, watermelon and more. However, out of all the choices, banana and mango shakes are everyone's favorite. Both of these are highly beneficial and can help in reducing excess weight with its fibrous-rich content. But are you aware which is better for our health? Let's know what Ayurveda has to say.

As per Ayurveda experts, one should be careful while mixing fruits with milk as many a time, they produce ama, the toxic by-products that can be the root of many health problems. Not all fruits are suitable for consumption with milk and from Ayurveda perspective, only those fruits that are sweet in nature and are fully ripe are ideal for a recipe that has milk as an ingredient. Both mango and banana are sweet. So, is having a banana shake healthy for us?

The answer is no as per Ayurveda as banana may be sweet, but its post-digestive effect is sour which makes it unsuitable for consumption with milk. "Even though they are sweet after they are ingested with milk, the post-digestive effect will be sour, so the two should not be combined," says Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya in her Instagram post.

"A ripe sweet mango may be combined with milk," says Dr Savaliya. "A ripe mango mixed with milk calms vata and pitta is a tasty, nourishing, tonic, aphrodisiac and even improves complexion. It is sweet and cooling in nature," adds Dr Savaliya. This means that mango shakes must be consumed without any worries but on the advice of your health expert if suffering from any chronic condition.

Mango vs Banana shake: What is better

Comparing the nutrient content and the contribution to weight loss, the banana shake is better than the mango shake. Even in terms of calorie content, banana shake is a much-preferred option for weight watchers. A regular glass of unsweetened mango shake contains 170 calories whereas a regular glass of unsweetened banana shake contains only 150 calories. If you are watching your calorie intake banana shake is a better option. Drinking it post-workout can help in speedy recovery. But mango shake also has health benefits and you can add it to your diet sometimes.

