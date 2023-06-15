Beat the heat! Discover the health benefits of eating curd every day

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Beat the heat! Discover the benefits of eating curd

You must be well-versed in the health benefits of curd. However, did you know that some of the benefits of eating curd are tied to when you consume it? In fact, eating curd at different times of the day can have distinct benefits. It acts as a brain booster in the morning and avoids bloating in the afternoon. So, eating at night increases serotonin and promotes better sleep. However, today we will solely discuss the advantages of having curd for breakfast every day.

Benefits of eating curd daily:

1. Body will remain cool in the summer

Eating one bowl of curd daily for breakfast can help reduce the heat in your stomach. Yes, curd has a cooling effect and is helpful in balancing the temperature. So, when you go out after eating curd, whatever the temperature outside, the body tries to balance itself accordingly and keep cool.

2. Protection from heat stroke and dehydration

There is news of a heat wave everywhere. In such a situation, eating one bowl of curd daily can save you from heat stroke and dehydration. For example, when there is a lack of water in the body, we become victims of heat stroke due to strong sunlight and hot winds. In this situation, consumption of curd can help in avoiding heatstroke and increasing hydration in the body. So, to avoid heat stroke and dehydration, you should go out after eating curd in breakfast.

3. Cure for stomach problems

Curd contains good bacteria, which are helpful for the health of your gut in many ways. These bacteria protect against problems like stomach infections and diarrhea along with speeding up the digestive system. Apart from this, they speed up the metabolism and help improve bowel movements. So, for all these reasons, you must include one bowl of curd in your summer breakfast.

