Makhana kebabs to kheer, easy to make recipes you will love

Eating Makhanas in the evening is one of the go-to things in every Indian house. There are several recipes that one can prepare with Makhana that can add flavour to your taste so that you can relish your time of the meal. Makhana dishes are considered great for the appetite and it is also a refreshing dish to add crunch to your meal. The crumbled pieces of Makhana are a healthy way to add a delightful taste to your dish. You can mash it, add spices and do whatever you feel best suited for your taste.

But before trying something new, it's better that you check a few recipes for Makhana that can make your time yummy and delicious.

1. Makhana Aloo Tikki

Ingredients:

4 Potatoes boiled, mashed (Aloo)

1 cup roasted, ground Phool Makhana (Lotus Seeds),

2 finely chopped Green Chillies

1 teaspoon crushed Fennel seeds (Saunf)

2 tablespoons crushed roasted Peanuts (Moongphali)

1 Coriander (Dhania) leaves, small bunch, finely, chopped

1 teaspoon chaat masala powder

1/2 teaspoon garam masala powder

1/4 teaspoon red chilli powder

Black Salt (Kala Namak), to taste

Oil

Recipes:

A) Roast the makhana in a frypan with a little bit of ghee. Keep on roasting until it gets crunchy and then coarsely powder it.

B) Mash the potatoes in a bowl. Take the salt and spices and adjust them according to your taste.

C) Make a particular shape of the aloo makhane mixture so that it can turn into small cutlets. Then pan fry them. For this, you need little oil until it turns golden brown on both sides.

D) Decorate your spiced lotus seed patties with dhaniya pudina before serving them.

E) Onion and garlic chutney is not required

2.) Makhana Ke Kebab

100 gram Cottage cheese/paneer

50 gram Makhana /lotus seeds

1/2 teaspoon ginger paste

1/4 teaspoon Green chilly paste

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds powder

1/4 teaspoon Black pepper powder

As required Sendha salt

4 tablespoon Clarified Butter

Recipe:

1. One tablespoon is required with clarified butter in a pan. Heat it in a pan.

2. Add lotus seeds/makhana. Fry it in a pan until it turns brown.

3. Once it gets cooled. Add it to the blender. Make a powder of it.

4. Grate the cottage cheese/paneer

5. Turn the flat patties to each ball with medium thickness

6. Heat the clarified butter in a pan.

7. Put the makhana kebab in a pan and with until it turns golden brown in colour.

8. Flip it once in between

9. Cook in a medium flame

10. Place it on a paper napkin.

11. Serve it with hot tea.

3.) Makhana Kheer

Ingredients:

1 cup makhana

2 cups milk

3-4 green cardamom

10 cashews (sliced)

15 almonds (blanched and chopped)

15 seedless raisins

1/2 cup masa

3 tbsp powdered organic jaggery

2 tbsp ghee

1. In a cauldron, take one cup of Makhana and heat the ghee

2. Add the cashew nuts, and makhana. Roast them in low heat.

3. Roast it until it gets a crunchy texture without getting burnt by stirring continuously.

4. After getting the desired look and texture, remove them from heat. Do separate the cashews and foxnuts.

5. Take 1/3rd cup of roasted makhana aside. Pour the rest makhana into a blender. Add the husked green cardamom. Make a smooth powder.

6. Boil the milk in a heavy-bottomed vessel. Keep the flame medium to low. Stir the milk once in a while.

7. After boiling the milk. Add the makhana powder. Make sure it's not sticking to the vessel.

8. Blend it in the whole roasted foxnuts. Always remember to stir it thoroughly. Add the grated mawa.

9. Keeping the flame on medium, cook until the milk gets thick and the makhanas become soft. It will take around 10 minutes.

10. Introduce the dry fruits and cook for another couple of minutes. Switch off the flame

11. Add sugar while boiling the ingredients in milk. Use jaggery and add in the kheer to cool it down moderately. Otherwise, jaggery will curdle the milk as it has a tendency to do so.

12. Serve the creamy kheer warm. Also, refrigerate it and enjoy the cold dessert which is thick.

For health-conscious people, Makhana is a suitable food item for them as it is low in calories. Therefore, sometimes it becomes a festive delightful dish.

4. Roasted Makhana

1.) Makhana

2.) Ghee

3.) Little Salt & Pepper

4.) Black salt. Use rock salt making it for fast days.

5.) Add some red chilli powder while roasting.

How To Make Roasted Makhana

1.) Heat 1 teaspoon ghee in a heavy bottom pan over medium-low heat.

Note: – The first roast it on medium heat. Then, roast it on high heat to make it crunchy from the inside. Heat the ghee in a pan.

1. Add 2 cups of makhana

2. ½ teaspoon salt

3. ¼ teaspoon black pepper powder to the pan

4. Mix well to coat each makhana with ghee.

5. Makhana, salt and pepper are added to the pan.

Process of roasted makhana

1.) Roast until the makhana are lightly browned (3-4 minutes), stirring frequently.

2.) Remove a plate and let them cool it down to room temperature. The Makhana will become crunchy. As they can cool down.

3.) Perfectly roasted makhana should be crunchy and it should not stick to the teeth. Then put it in the pan again. Roast them for some more time.

4.) Serve them in an airtight container and then you can munch them anywhere.

5. Makhaane Namkeen

Ingredients

1.) 1-2 tablespoons Ghee (Clarified butter)

2.) 1 cup Phool makhana (Fox nuts or lotus seeds)

3.) 2 tablespoons Almonds

4.) 2 tablespoons Cashew nuts

5.) 2 tablespoons Raisins

6.) 2 tablespoons Pistachios

7.) 2 tablespoons Dried coconut slices

8.) Rock salt (Sendha namak) to taste

9.) ½ teaspoon Black pepper powder

10.) ¼ teaspoon Amchur powder (dried mango powder)

11.) ¼ teaspoon Sugar optional

1) Take a pan and heat 1-2 tablespoons of ghee. Heat the pan on medium heat. After getting heated, add Phool makhana. Roast it and stir it continuously. After getting roasted, it will turn crispy. You can notice the crispiness of the makhana when it will turn into light brown colour.

2) Take a bowl and then collect it in the pan. In the same pan in which you've heated e the makhana. Don't forget to add 1 teaspoon of ghee. After this, add cashews and almonds. Roast them until it turns light brown colour and then toast it.

3) Again, in the same bow, add more makhana. Now there is no need to add pistachios and raisins. Then add both as in it.

4) In the same pan, roast the coconut slices. The coconut slice will not be roasted with the ghee. Do not use ghee for roasting coconut slices for some minutes.

5) Add it to the same bowl.

6) Mix the mixture gently. When everything will remain the same. Add salt, pepper, sugar and amchur powder as per accurate quantity.

7) Do not forget to stir it well. So, coat it well with the makhana and nuts.

