Maha Shivratri 2024: 5 food items you can consume while observing fast

Maha Shivratri 2024: 5 food items to eat while fasting

Maha Shivratri, one of the most auspicious festivals in Hindu culture, will be observed on March 8 this year. This day is celebrated with great fervour and devotion across the country. Devotees observe fasts on this day to honour Lord Shiva and seek his blessings. While fasting, it's essential to consume nutritious food items that provide energy and keep the body nourished throughout the day. Additionally, remember to consume these food items in moderation and avoid heavy, fried, or overly spicy foods to ensure a comfortable fasting experience. May this Maha Shivratri bring peace, prosperity, and spiritual fulfillment to all devotees! Here are five such food items that you can consume while observing the fast on Maha Shivratri 2024.

Fruits

Fruits are an excellent source of vitamins, minerals, and natural sugars, providing an instant energy boost. Opt for fruits like bananas, apples, oranges, and berries that are not only delicious but also help in keeping you hydrated. You can consume them whole or as fruit salads to satiate your hunger pangs during the fast.

Sabudana (Tapioca) Khichdi

Sabudana khichdi is a popular fasting food made from tapioca pearls. It's easy to digest, gluten-free, and provides a good amount of carbohydrates, making it an ideal choice for fasting days. Cooked with peanuts, potatoes, and mild spices, sabudana khichdi is not only flavourful but also keeps you feeling full for a longer time.

Singhare ka Atta (Water Chestnut Flour) Roti

Rotis made from singhare ka atta is a staple during fasting days. Water chestnut flour is gluten-free and rich in nutrients like potassium, iron, and fiber. These rotis are easy to digest and can be paired with yogurt or any fasting curry for a wholesome meal. Add some grated vegetables like bottle gourd or spinach to make them even more nutritious.

Makhana (Fox Nuts)

Makhana, also known as fox nuts or lotus seeds, are low in calories and high in nutrients, making them an ideal snack for fasting days. They are rich in protein, fiber, and antioxidants, promoting better digestion and keeping you feeling full for longer periods. Roasted makhana seasoned with rock salt and pepper makes for a crunchy and satisfying snack option during Maha Shivratri fast.

Dairy Products

Dairy products like milk, yogurt, and paneer are excellent sources of protein and calcium, essential for maintaining bone health and muscle strength. You can consume plain or flavoured yogurt, milkshakes, or paneer dishes like paneer tikka or paneer bhurji to meet your nutritional requirements during the fast.

