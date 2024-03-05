Maha Shivratri 2024: 5 types of bhog you can offer to Lord Shiva on Shivratri

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Maha Shivratri 2024: 5 types of bhog to offer ord Shiva

Maha Shivratri, one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, is celebrated with great fervour and devotion across India and in many parts of the world. The festival is dedicated to Lord Shiva and it signifies the overcoming of darkness and ignorance in life and the emergence of light and knowledge. This year, on March 8, the auspicious occasion will be celebrated with much fanfare and enthusiasm. Devotees observe fasts, visit temples, and perform various rituals to seek blessings from the mighty Lord Shiva.

One of the significant aspects of Maha Shivratri celebrations is offering bhog to Lord Shiva. Devotees prepare a variety of dishes as offerings to please the deity. So, this Maha Shivratri, let's offer our prayers and bhog to Lord Shiva with utmost reverence and devotion, seeking his blessings for a blissful and prosperous life. From fresh fruits to sweets and prasads, here are five types of bhog you can offer to Lord Shiva on Shivratri.

Fresh Fruits

Offering fresh fruits to Lord Shiva is considered highly auspicious. Fruits symbolise purity, abundance, and health. You can offer a variety of fruits such as bananas, apples, oranges, mangoes, and grapes. It's believed that offering fruits with utmost devotion pleases Lord Shiva and brings prosperity and well-being to the devotees.

Milk and Milk Products

Lord Shiva is often depicted as the lord of 'Somras,' the divine drink of immortality. Therefore, offering milk and milk products like yogurt, ghee (clarified butter), and sweets made from milk such as kheer or peda holds significant importance. Devotees believe that offering these dairy products to Lord Shiva brings purity and blessings.

Bilva Leaves

Bilva leaves, also known as Bel Patra, hold immense significance in Shiva worship. It is believed that offering Bilva leaves to Lord Shiva with devotion pleases him immensely. Devotees offer these leaves while chanting sacred mantras. Bilva leaves are considered sacred and symbolise the three aspects of Lord Shiva – creation, preservation, and destruction.

Honey

Honey is another sacred offering to Lord Shiva. It signifies sweetness and purity. Devotees offer honey to Lord Shiva along with water as part of the ritualistic bathing ceremony known as 'Abhishekam.' Honey is also used in preparing various sweet dishes as offerings to the deity.

Sweets and Prasad

Offering homemade sweets and Prasad (consecrated food) to Lord Shiva is a common practice during Maha Shivratri. Devotees prepare a variety of sweets such as laddoos, halwa, and modaks as offerings. These sweets are then distributed among the devotees as a symbol of divine blessings.

