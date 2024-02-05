Madras Vadacurry: Steps to prepare classic Chennai-style curry at home

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Steps to prepare Madras Vadacurry.

Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, is known for its rich cultural heritage and mouth-watering cuisine. One dish that stands out in the Chennai food scene is Madras Vadacurry. This classic Chennai-style curry is a must-try for all food lovers. The dish is a perfect blend of flavours, spices, and textures that will leave you wanting more. Here, in this article, we will take you through the steps to prepare this delectable dish at home.

To prepare Madras Vadacurry at home, you will need the following ingredients:

1 cup chana dal (split Bengal gram)

2 cups water

1 tsp turmeric powder

Salt to taste

1 tsp oil

1 onion, finely chopped

1 tomato, finely chopped

2 green chillies, slit

1 tsp ginger garlic paste

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp cumin powder

½ tsp garam masala powder

½ cup fresh coconut, grated

Steps to prepare Madras Vadacurry:

Soak and Cook the Chana Dal

The first step to preparing Madras Vadacurry is to soak the chana dal in water for at least an hour. After soaking, drain the water and add the dal to a pressure cooker. Add two cups of water, turmeric powder, and salt to taste. Pressure cook the dal for about 4 whistles or until it is soft and well-cooked.

Prepare the Vada

While the dal is cooking, prepare the vada for the curry. Take a handful of cooked chana dal and mash it well. Add a pinch of salt and mix it thoroughly. Make small round balls with the dal and flatten them to make vadas. Heat oil in a pan and fry the vadas until they are golden brown and crispy. Keep them aside for later use.

Prepare the Curry Base

In a separate pan, heat 1 tsp of oil and add chopped onions, green chillies, and ginger-garlic paste. Sauté until the onions turn golden brown. Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they are soft and mushy. Now, add red chili powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, and garam masala powder. Mix well and cook for a few minutes.

Add Coconut and Dal Mixture

Once the spices are cooked, add grated coconut to the pan and mix well. Cook for a few minutes until the coconut is well incorporated into the mixture. In the meantime, take half a cup of the cooked dal and blend it in a mixer to make a smooth paste. Add this paste to the curry base and mix well.

Add Water and Bring to a Boil

Add one cup of water to the curry and bring it to a boil. Let it simmer for a few minutes until the flavours are well blended. If you prefer a thicker consistency, you can add less water. Once done, add the fried vadas to the curry and let it simmer on low heat for about 5 minutes.

Serve Hot with Idli or Dosa

Madras Vadacurry is best enjoyed with steamed idli or dosa. Garnish it with some fresh coriander leaves before serving for added flavour. The vadas in the curry will soak up all the flavours, giving you a burst of flavors in every bite.