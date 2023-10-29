Karwa Chauth 2023: Unveiling the ultimate Sargi thali recipe for a fulfilling fast

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL The ultimate Sargi thali recipe for a fulfilling fast.

Karwa Chauth, the festival that celebrates the eternal bond between husband and wife, holds a special place in the hearts of married women in India. The festival is celebrated by married women who observe a day-long fast for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. This year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on November 1, 2023.

One of the most significant rituals of Karwa Chauth is the Sargi, a pre-dawn meal that is consumed by the fasting woman’s mother-in-law. The Sargi thali comprises various traditional delicacies that are meant to provide sustenance throughout the day while also symbolizing the love and blessings of the mother-in-law. As we gear up for Karwa Chauth 2023, let’s take a closer look at this auspicious ritual and unveil the ultimate Sargi thali recipe for a fulfilling fast.

Understanding the Significance of Sargi in Karwa Chauth

Sargi is an integral part of Karwa Chauth celebrations and holds immense significance in this festival. It is a tradition where a mother-in-law prepares a special thali for her daughter-in-law, consisting of a variety of food items meant to be consumed before dawn. The word ‘Sargi’ is derived from ‘Sar’, which means head, and ‘gi’, meaning food. This meal is considered to be an essential source of energy and nutrition for women who undertake a day-long fast without consuming even a drop of water.

On this auspicious day, the mother-in-law blesses her daughter-in-law and prays for her long and happy married life. The Sargi thali is symbolic of her love and affection towards her daughter-in-law and is believed to bring good luck to her married life.

The Sargi thali is usually prepared before dawn, and women wake up early to consume the meal before starting their fast. The thali comprises a variety of food items, each with its own significance. Let’s take a look at the traditional Sargi thali recipe for Karwa Chauth 2023.

Feni or Seviyan: Feni or seviyan, also known as vermicelli, is an important part of the Sargi thali. It is a sweet dish made with milk, sugar, and vermicelli and is believed to bring sweetness and prosperity to the married life of the fasting woman.

Mathri or Namak Pare: Mathri or namak pare is a savoury snack that is a must-have in the Sargi thali. These crispy treats are made with flour, ghee, and spices and provide the much-needed energy for the day-long fast.

Fresh Fruits: Fresh fruits are an essential part of the Sargi thali as they provide essential nutrients and keep the fasting woman hydrated throughout the day. You can include a variety of fruits like apples, oranges, pomegranates, etc., in your Sargi thali.

Dry Fruits: Dry fruits are known for their high nutritional value and are an excellent source of energy during fasting. You can include almonds, cashews, raisins, etc., in your Sargi thali to keep you going throughout the day.

Coconut Water: Coconut water is considered to be extremely beneficial during fasts as it helps keep the body hydrated and provides essential minerals.

Mithai or Indian sweets: Mithai or Indian sweets are an integral part of any festival in India, and Karwa Chauth is no exception. You can include your favourite mithai, such as rasgulla, gulab jamun, or barfi, in your Sargi thali.

Paratha: Parathas are a staple food in many Indian households, and they make for a perfect addition to the Sargi thali. You can make parathas with a variety of fillings like potato, paneer, or cauliflower to provide sustenance throughout the day.

Rice Kheer: Rice kheer or pudding is a must-have in the Sargi thali. It is a sweet dish made with rice, milk, and sugar and is believed to bring prosperity and happiness in the married life of the fasting woman.

Coconut Ladoo: Coconut ladoos are not only delicious but also have numerous health benefits. They are made with grated coconut, condensed milk, and cardamom powder and provide much-needed energy during the day-long fast.

Water: Last but not least, it is essential to include a glass of water in your Sargi thali. It will help you stay hydrated throughout the day and prevent any health issues.

