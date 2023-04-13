Follow us on Image Source : HTTPS://CANVA.ME/JZCLLGVNVYB Iced chai latte recipe: For people who cannot decide between chai and coffee

A chai latte is a milky brew made with black tea, frothed milk, and traditional chai spices. Chai tea has a high antioxidant content, including high concentrations of cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves, which support cellular health and stave against degenerative diseases.

The recipe for a chai latte, a famous beverage that originated in India and has since spread throughout the world, calls for steeping a strong black tea with a mixture of spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, and cloves, before adding heated milk and a sweetener, most often honey or sugar. The end product is a creamy beverage with a warming, spicy flavor that is both pleasant and energizing.

Ingredients

1. 2 cups of water

2. 1/4 cup darjeeling tea leaves or 5 tea bags

3. 1 cup milk

4. 1 cup low-fat cream

5. 1/4 tsp. ground cardamom

6. 3 cloves, crushed

7. 2 black peppercorns, crushed

8. 1/8 tsp ground cinnamon

9. 1/8 tsp ground ginger

10. 1/4 cup sweetened condensed milk

Method

1. Bring the water to a mild boil in a medium-sized saucepan.

2. Stir the tea leaves and water together. Simmer for five minutes on medium-low heat. Add the milk, cream, cardamom, ginger, peppercorns, cloves, and cinnamon.

3. Be careful not to allow the milk to boil over when you turn up the heat and bring it to a full boil.

4. Remove from the heat and pour into a glass or other heat-proof container after straining through a fine-mesh strainer.

5. Condensed milk is added after stirring. Allow to cool, then chill and serve over ice.

Any time of day, serve this tea latte hot or iced for a tasty pick-me-up! Serve your chai latte cold by sticking with the recipe as is, or go for a heated version. It tastes good either way!

