Gudi Padwa 2024: 5 Maharashtrian recipes to celebrate the Marathi New Year

Gudi Padwa 2024: 5 recipes to celebrate Marathi New Year

Gudi Padwa, also known as the Marathi New Year, marks the beginning of the traditional Hindu lunar calendar in Maharashtra. This auspicious occasion is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour across the state, where families come together to usher in the new year with joy, prayers, and of course, delicious food. As you celebrate Gudi Padwa 2024 with your loved ones, here are five authentic Maharashtrian recipes to add flavour and warmth to your festivities.

1. Puran Poli (Sweet Lentil Flatbread)

Puran Poli is a quintessential Maharashtrian delicacy enjoyed during festivals like Gudi Padwa. It is a sweet flatbread filled with a delicious mixture of cooked lentils (usually chana dal), jaggery, and spices. The dough is made from whole wheat flour and is rolled out thin, filled with the lentil mixture, and then roasted on a griddle with ghee until golden brown. Puran Poli melts in your mouth and is sure to leave a lasting impression on your taste buds.

2. Sabudana Khichdi (Tapioca Pearl Pilaf)

Sabudana Khichdi is a popular fasting food in Maharashtra and is also relished during Gudi Padwa. Made from soaked tapioca pearls, peanuts, potatoes, and seasoned with green chilies, cumin seeds, and curry leaves, this dish is a delightful blend of flavours and textures. It's light, aromatic, and perfect for starting the new year on a delicious note.

3. Aamti (Maharashtrian Dal)

Aamti is a traditional Maharashtrian lentil curry that adds a burst of tanginess to your Gudi Padwa feast. Made with toor dal (split pigeon peas), tamarind pulp, coconut, and a unique blend of spices like goda masala or garam masala, this flavourful dish pairs wonderfully with steamed rice or puris. Aamti is not only delicious but also nutritious, making it a must-have on your festive menu.

4. Bharli Vangi (Stuffed Eggplant)

Bharli Vangi is a delectable Maharashtrian dish where baby eggplants are stuffed with a spicy masala mixture and cooked to perfection. The stuffing typically consists of roasted peanuts, coconut, sesame seeds, and a medley of spices such as coriander powder, cumin powder, and turmeric. This dish is rich in flavour and makes for a delightful addition to your Gudi Padwa celebrations.

5. Modak (Steamed Rice Dumplings)

No Maharashtrian festival is complete without Modak, the favourite sweet of Lord Ganesha. These steamed rice dumplings are filled with a sweet mixture of coconut, jaggery, and cardamom powder. Modaks are shaped into intricate designs using a special mould called a Modak mould and are then steamed until soft and cooked. These divine treats are believed to bring prosperity and happiness, making them a must-have during Gudi Padwa.

