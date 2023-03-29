Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Gud Gulgule recipe: Bhog Prasad for Maa Kalaratri

Chaitra Navratri 2023: Navratri began on March 22 and is scheduled to end with Ram Navami on March 30. On the seventh day of Navaratri, people worship Maa Kalaratri. A bhog prasad prepared from jaggery gud is offered to the seventh incarnation of Maa Durga. It is an easy recipe.

Maa Kalaratri, also known as Shubhankari, Raudri, and Dhumorna, is celebrated for her strength, courage, and good fortune. She killed the demons named Chanda, Munda, and Raktabeej. She is worshipped on Saptami and offered with god-prepared prasad and night-blooming jasmine flowers during aarti. The puja samagri also includes milk, honey, and curd.

Goddess Kalaratri is the one who ushers in darkness's demise and is reputed to bestow prosperity, power, and knowledge. The delicacies made with jaggery, such as gud ke gulgule, gud ki kheer or halwa, and til ke ladoo, are offered to Maa Kalaratri as bhod prashad.

Here is a simple recipe for Gud ke Gulgule.

Ingredients

1 cup atta

½ cup jaggery

2 cups of water

½ tsp fennel seeds

2 tsp desiccated coconut

7-8 black pepper pods

1 tbsp oil



Method

Melt jaggery in warm water and keep aside.

In a pan, add a cup of wheat flour and gradually stir in this jaggery water to create a smooth batter.

Add more plain water, if necessary. The consistency should be ideal, neither dense nor too runny.

Add black pepper pods, desiccated coconut, and fennel seeds. Combine everything thoroughly.

Stir in oil to prepare soft gulgule.

In a kadhai, heat oil. Once it is hot, lower the flame.

Make small balls from the batter and drop them into the oil.

Cook on all sides by flipping them over until they turn a deep golden colour.

Take them out in a bowl and put them in your prasad ki thali to serve it to Maa Kalaratri.

Worship Kalaratri offering gud gulgule to seek prosperity, knowledge and power.

