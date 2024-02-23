Green Tea to Tomato Juice: 7 morning drinks to support healthy cholesterol levels

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 7-morning drinks to support healthy cholesterol levels

High cholesterol is a growing concern, increasing the risk of heart disease and stroke. While medication plays a crucial role, incorporating natural dietary changes can significantly improve your cholesterol profile. One simple way to achieve this is by including specific drinks in your morning routine. These 7 beverages, packed with beneficial nutrients, can help lower bad (LDL) cholesterol and boost good (HDL) cholesterol, promoting overall heart health.

Green tea:

This classic beverage is a powerhouse of antioxidants called catechins, known for their cholesterol-lowering properties. Studies suggest regular green tea consumption can help reduce LDL cholesterol and improve the ratio of LDL to HDL cholesterol.

Turmeric latte:

Turmeric contains a compound called curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory properties and may help lower LDL cholesterol levels. Enjoy a warm turmeric latte made with almond milk and a dash of cinnamon for a flavorful and heart-healthy beverage.

Beetroot juice:

This vibrant juice is packed with nitrates, which convert to nitric oxide in the body. Nitric oxide helps relax blood vessels, potentially improving blood flow and reducing the risk of heart disease. Additionally, beetroot contains fibre, which can further contribute to cholesterol management.

Berry smoothies:

Berries are rich in antioxidants and fibre, both of which may help lower cholesterol levels. Blend your favourite berries with yoghurt or plant-based milk for a delicious and nutritious smoothie that can kickstart your day and potentially improve your heart health.

Chia seeds and soy milk:

This combination provides a powerful duo of soluble fibre and plant-based protein. Chia seeds are rich in fibre, which binds to cholesterol in the digestive tract, aiding its excretion. Soy milk, naturally low in saturated fat, can further contribute to lowering LDL levels.

Tomato juice:

Tomatoes are a good source of lycopene, an antioxidant linked to improved lipid profiles and potentially lower LDL cholesterol levels. Enjoying a glass of tomato juice in the morning can be a simple way to incorporate this beneficial nutrient.

Ginger and lemon juice:

Ginger possesses anti-inflammatory properties and may help regulate cholesterol levels. Pairing it with lemon juice adds a refreshing twist and provides a dose of vitamin C, further supporting overall health.

ALSO READ: Boosting Immunity to Improving Digestion: 5 surprising benefits of Ash Gourd juice