Enjoy your summer evenings with these five kokum cocktails

Kokum is a crimson-coloured fruit with a distinct sour flavour. It is ideal for summers due to its cooling properties. Here are five kokum cocktail recipes to beat the summer heat.

Updated on: March 31, 2023
Kokum cocktails are perfect to beat the summer blues.It is an ideal food for digestion due to its remarkable cooling qualities, which reduce weight and lower cholesterol. Kokum, also known as Garcinia indica, is a member of the mangosteen family (Clusiaceae) and a fruit-bearing tree with industrial, medical, and culinary purposes  It is used as a sour agent in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Assam, Karnataka, Goa, and other states. Kokum is a rich crimson colour and has a distinct flavour. It offers tartness for a well-balanced flavour to various cuisines. Above all, It is Grandma's ingredient to cure acidity. 

To beat the summer heat, the following five  cocktails can be prepared using kokum, which will give you a high while killing your heat.

Kokum Vodka Punch:

Kokum syrup is a unique drink that combines ice, cold water, and vodka in a cocktail shaker. Add kokum syrup, salt, and squeeze in lemon juice, then shake, pour, and take in the warm summer nights.

Wine and Kokum:

Indian summers are known for their Kokum sherbet, a combination of sweet, spicy, and sour flavours. The flaming scarlet beverage is made with lychee, kokum, roasted cumin, lime, and sparkling wine. To meld the flavours, wine is added and served in a wine glass.

Gin and Kokum

Add gin, lime juice, kokum sharbat, rose syrup, and salt to a cocktail shaker and mix thoroughly. Add ice cubes. Pour in a cocktail glass. Serve with some dried rose petals on top.

White rum kokum

Kokum sharbat, white rum, ice cubes, and crushed mint leaves can be blended in a cocktail shaker to create magical splendour. Shake the ingredients in a cocktail shaker, and garnish with fresh mint leaves.

Frozen Kokum margarita

Kokum margaritas are an easy-to-enjoy frozen cocktail. 

Vodka, tequila, ice cubes, and kokum sharbat are all blended together to create a smooth, slush-like beverage. Store in a freezer for 10 minutes to prevent over-blending. This is a great way to shake off the summer blues with your frozen kokum margarita.

 

