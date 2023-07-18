Delicious monsoon munchies: Try these quick and easy recipes this rainy season

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Embrace the Rainy Season with Delicious Monsoon Munchies.

It's time to bid a fond farewell to the scorching summer heat, the luscious ripe mangoes, and the vibrant music festivals, and embrace the arrival of gloomy evenings, cosy blankets, and an abundance of freshly brewed tea. We have entered that magical time of the year when people find solace on their balconies, with a captivating novel in one hand and a steaming cup of coffee in the other, immersing themselves in the enchanting aroma of the moist earth and drifting off to sleep to the rhythmic melody of raindrops. Meanwhile, we delight in the sweet and savoury delicacies that have been lovingly prepared in our homes for generations.

But wait, there's an even more thrilling aspect to this season! It's when the entire family gathers in the living room, eagerly anticipating the emergence of their mothers and grandmothers from the kitchen, bearing plates filled with the most delectable treats imaginable. Ria Arora and Jyoti, creative minds from Moj, have ventured into culinary experiments, crafting their own versions of Samosas and Delhi chaat chutney, respectively. Ria's enticing Moong Dal Samosa and Jyoti's tangy Delhi chaat chutney recipe are precisely what you need to explore during this monsoon season, satiating your cravings in every conceivable way.

The recipes are as follows:

Moong Daal Samosa

For Pastry:

2 cups refined flour

1 tsp salt

2 tbsp oil

Water

For Filling:

3 cups green gram

2 tbsp oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

1/8 tsp asafoetida

3 tsp garam masala

3 tsp chilli powder

2 tbsp fennel seeds, powdered.

2 tsp coriander powder

Salt to taste

1 1/2 tsp mango powder

Instructions:

Begin by adding salt to the flour and applying the oil, mixing them well.

Gradually pour in water and knead the mixture until it forms a stiff dough. Allow the dough to rest for approximately 15 minutes.

Shape the dough into small balls, then roll them out into thin rounds. Cut the rounds in half.

Next, coarsely grind the lentils. In a pan, heat 2 tablespoons of oil and add the cumin seeds and asafoetida.

Once they start spluttering, add the lentils and the remaining ingredients that make up the filling.

Sauté the mixture over low heat until it is well-fried. Remove the pan from the stove and let the mixture cool.

Now, take one-half of the pastry and moisten its edges. Fold the straight edge at the centre, overlapping one half with the other to create a cone shape.

Press the overlapping portion, fill the cone with the delicious mixture, and firmly seal the edges together.

Ensure the oil is hot, then carefully add the samosas and fry until they turn golden brown.

Serve the moong dal samosas piping hot, accompanied by some tamarind chutney, and savour them while you enjoy the rainfall!

Delhi Chaat Chutney

Ingredients

2-3 boiled potatoes

Puri

2 tomatoes finely chopped.

1 onion, chopped.

Coriander for garnish

Cheese for garnish

1/2 cup tomato sauce

1/2 cup green chutney

1/2 cup curd

4-5 tsp tamarind chutney

1/2 cup sev bhujia

Instructions:

To begin, arrange the puris neatly on a plate.

Now, generously fill each puri with ingredients such as potatoes, onions, and tomatoes.

Next, add a dollop of green chutney, tomato sauce, curd, and the special Delhi chaat chutney made by Mother's recipe.

Sprinkle some chaat masala evenly over the puris.

Afterwards, garnish the chaat with sev, fresh coriander leaves, and a sprinkle of cheese.

