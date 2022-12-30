Cocktail recipes for your New Year's eve bash that will get the party started

The New Year's countdown has started. People will be looking party and it is an occasion to let loose. Many of us will also be drinking and cocktails are the best way to get a party going. If you know your liquor, follow the below-mentioned cocktail recipes to impress anyone who you are inviting over for the get-together. Rest assured, you will surely leave a lasting impression on your guests by fixing them up with these favourite party-starters.
Ginger Lemon Hot Toddy
Ingredients
30 ml (1oz) Glenmorangie Quinta Ruban 14 Years Old
10 ml (1/3 oz) ginger syrup
10 ml (1/3oz) honey
10 ml(1/3oz) lemon juice
3 dashes aromatic bitters
125 ml (4oz) apple juice
Apple slices and 1 cinnamon stick, to garnish
Method
Bring real warmth to this cocktail by heating the apple juice gently. As it warms through (don't let it boil), bring everything else together in a glass mug and stir to dissolve the honey, then top the glass up when the apple juice is done. To make it look as good as it tastes, add fanned apple slices and a cinnamon stick at the finish.
Read: New Year 2023: These zodiac signs will party the hardest
Bloody Rob Roy
Ingredients
50 ml Ardbeg Wee Beastie
20 ml Sweet Vermouth
2 dashes Angosutra Bitters
Orange Twist
Cherry
Method
Add all liquid ingredients to a mixing glass, stir for dilution. Strain into a coupe glass, garnish and serve.
Read: Happy New Year 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, HD Images for Facebook & WhatsApp greetings
Long Night In Madrid Cocktail
Ingredients
40 ml Hennessy Very Special
25 ml Madeira
8 ml grape A maple syrup
4 dashes Angostura bitters
1 egg white
1 Coco nib shavings, or dark chocolate
Method
Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake without ice to activate egg white.
Then add ice and shake to chill.
Strain into a Coupe or Martini glass and shave coco nibs or dark chocolate over the top.
The Grinch
Ingredients
Lime Wedges - 4-6 pcs
Midori - 45 ml
Vodka - 15 ml
Ginger Ale - To top up
Glass : Rock
Method
Muddled and Build Up
Garnish
Melon flavoured sugar rimmed glass.
(With IANS inputs)