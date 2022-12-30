Cocktail recipes for your New Year's eve bash that will get the party started

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know how to prepare cocktails for a party

The New Year's countdown has started. People will be looking party and it is an occasion to let loose. Many of us will also be drinking and cocktails are the best way to get a party going. If you know your liquor, follow the below-mentioned cocktail recipes to impress anyone who you are inviting over for the get-together. Rest assured, you will surely leave a lasting impression on your guests by fixing them up with these favourite party-starters.

Ginger Lemon Hot Toddy

Ingredients

30 ml (1oz) Glenmorangie Quinta Ruban 14 Years Old

10 ml (1/3 oz) ginger syrup

10 ml (1/3oz) honey

10 ml(1/3oz) lemon juice

3 dashes aromatic bitters

125 ml (4oz) apple juice

Apple slices and 1 cinnamon stick, to garnish

Method

Bring real warmth to this cocktail by heating the apple juice gently. As it warms through (don't let it boil), bring everything else together in a glass mug and stir to dissolve the honey, then top the glass up when the apple juice is done. To make it look as good as it tastes, add fanned apple slices and a cinnamon stick at the finish.

Bloody Rob Roy

Ingredients

50 ml Ardbeg Wee Beastie

20 ml Sweet Vermouth

2 dashes Angosutra Bitters

Orange Twist

Cherry

Method

Add all liquid ingredients to a mixing glass, stir for dilution. Strain into a coupe glass, garnish and serve.

Long Night In Madrid Cocktail

Ingredients

40 ml Hennessy Very Special

25 ml Madeira

8 ml grape A maple syrup

4 dashes Angostura bitters

1 egg white

1 Coco nib shavings, or dark chocolate

Method

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake without ice to activate egg white.

Then add ice and shake to chill.

Strain into a Coupe or Martini glass and shave coco nibs or dark chocolate over the top.

The Grinch

Ingredients

Lime Wedges - 4-6 pcs

Midori - 45 ml

Vodka - 15 ml

Ginger Ale - To top up

Glass : Rock

Method

Muddled and Build Up

Garnish

Melon flavoured sugar rimmed glass.

