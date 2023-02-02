Chowmein, pizza to momos, international dishes Indians made their own

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Pizza is an Italian dish that is enjoyed all over the woorld

If there is one thing that easily transcends borders and cultures, it is food. Before India was colonized by the Britishers, they took a keen interest in Indian spices. This alone shows the power and influence of food on cultures. Over the years, many local cuisines and food items have crossed local territories and become global. Not just for the flavour, the ease of cooking or consumption of certain dishes contributed to their international popularity. In India too, many international food items have been given local touch and they have basically become our own.

Pizza

Pizza is an Italian staple but it enjoys global popularity. While international fast food chains introduced this delicious finger food item in India, local vendors picked up on its craze and came out with desi versions of the pizza. Today, various Indian flavours of pizza are sold and enjoyed all across the country.

Momos

Momos or dumplings had their origins in Tibet. Today, in every nook and corner of major Indian cities, they are sold and enjoyed by Indians. In regions like Delhi, momos are one of the most popular street food items.

Chowmein

Chowmein was introduced by the Chinese but the ease of making and the flavour became so popular that it is one of the most consumed street food items in the country today. Indians love spicy chowmein and various modifications like chowmein roll or chowmein samosa are also enjoyed here.

Read: Winter special: Delectable hot toddy cocktails that are perfect for a cozy evening

Burger

Burger is not a staple Indian dish but just like around the world, they are hugely popular in India. The desi versions of burgers are very popular in all Indian cities, even while restaurants and global food chains try various localized patties to tempt your tastebuds.

Kebab

Kebab is of Turkish origin but various Indian versions of this meat dish are popular among non-vegetarians in India. Moreover, veg kebabs are also loved by vegetarians.

Read: Steamed momos to kulhad ka doodh, street food items to enjoy during winter season

Read More Lifestyle News