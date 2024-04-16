Chaitra Navratri Durga Ashtami 2024: 5 prasad items to make during Kanjak puja

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE 5 prasad items to make during Kanjak puja

As the vibrant festival of Chaitra Navratri is coming to its end, devotees across the country are indulging in the divine manifestation of Goddess Durga. Among the auspicious days of Navratri, Durga Ashtami holds special significance. It marks the culmination of fervent prayers and devotion, with devotees observing fasts and performing elaborate rituals to seek the blessings of the divine mother. One of the most cherished customs during Navratri, especially on Durga Ashtami, is the Kanjak Puja. Kanjak Puja involves worshipping young girls, symbolising the manifestation of the goddess herself. Devotees prepare delicious prasad items to offer to these girls as a token of reverence and gratitude. Here are five traditional prasad items you can make during Kanjak Puja to celebrate Chaitra Navratri Durga Ashtami 2024.

Suji Halwa

Suji halwa, also known as semolina pudding, is a quintessential prasad item during Kanjak Puja. Made with semolina, ghee, sugar, and garnished with nuts, this sweet delicacy is loved by both children and adults alike. It symbolises the sweetness and prosperity that devotees wish to invoke during Navratri.

Poori and Chana

Poori (deep-fried Indian bread) served with chana (spicy chickpea curry) is another popular prasad combination during Kanjak Puja. The aroma of freshly fried pooris paired with the tangy and spicy flavours of chana creates a delightful culinary experience for the devotees and the young girls receiving the prasad.

Kesar-Peda

Peda, a traditional Indian sweet made with condensed milk and sugar, holds a special place in festive celebrations. For Chaitra Navratri Durga Ashtami, prepare pedas infused with the delicate flavour and aroma of saffron (kesar). These golden-hued sweets symbolise purity and divine blessings.

Fruit Salad

A refreshing and healthy addition to the prasad platter is a fruit salad. Chop a variety of seasonal fruits such as apples, bananas, oranges, grapes, and pomegranates, and toss them together with a hint of lemon juice and honey. This nutritious offering represents abundance and vitality, aligning with the spirit of Navratri festivities.

Coconut Barfi

Conclude the Kanjak Puja on a sweet note with homemade coconut barfi. Prepared with grated coconut, condensed milk, and flavoured with cardamom, this rich and creamy delicacy is sure to delight the taste buds of young girls and leave them with a lingering sense of joy and contentment.

