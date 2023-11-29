One last bite! Bengaluru's iconic New Krishna Bhavan to serve its final meal on Dec 6

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bengaluru's iconic New Krishna Bhavan to serve its final meal on Dec 6

New Krishna Bhavan, an iconic eatery in Bengaluru, will be serving its final meal next week. After a remarkable 70-year journey, the breakfast joint in Malleshwaram, known for its piping hot dishes, will close its doors on December 6. The restaurant is not only loved by Malleshwaram residents but also enjoys widespread popularity across the city of Bengaluru.

“Dear customers, New Krishna Bhavan will be closed from 6-12-2023. Thank you for your patronage”, a white rectangular banner on the famous eatery said.

Established in 1944 by Ramakrishna Prabhu, New Krishna Bhavan has long been a favourite spot among morning walkers and visitors to Malleshwaram. Often visited by those attending to various tasks in the area, the eatery has been a cherished spot. The success of New Krishna Bhavan can be attributed to its menu, which showcases household favourites such as button idli with sambar, neer dosa, akki roti, ragi roti, and ragi mudde with saaru.

However, recent reports indicate that the building housing New Krishna Bhavan has been sold to a jewellery company, as a result of which, the management has made the decision to permanently close the doors of this iconic eatery.

'Staff Heartbroken'

“Before the pandemic, the staff strength was over 120. But the Covid crisis that crippled the hotel industry also hit NKB, which was forced to downsize to less than 80 staff. Some of them have served the establishment for close to 45 years. All of us are heartbroken,” one of the staffs at New Krishna Bhavan said.

'Social media reacts'

Expressing disappointment following the announcement of the food joint's decision, several residents of Malleshwaram took to X (previously Twitter) and narrated their special bond with New Krishna Bhavan.

“Breaks my heart into a million pieces.. progress?!?! New Krishna Bhavan in Sampige Road, Malleswaram will be closed down to make way for some other commercial establishments. Who will give me their amazing dosas, kotte kadubu, green idlis, and fried rice.”

Echoing similar remarks, another said,"It is the end of an era today - Bangalore's iconic New Krishna Bhavan restaurant closing down and Charlie Munger passing on. May their legacy be remembered for generations to come. In many ways, we grew up with both of them."

Read More Lifestyle News