Bananas to Kiwis: 5 Vitamin D-rich fruits you must try in winter

The sun may be hiding behind those cosy winter clouds, but that doesn't mean you have to sacrifice your vitamin D intake. While sunlight is a primary source of this essential vitamin, certain fruits also pack a punch when it comes to Vitamin D content. In this article, we'll explore 5 Vitamin D-rich fruits that not only provide a tasty treat during the winter season but also contribute to your daily nutrient intake.

Bananas:

Bananas are a versatile fruit that can be enjoyed year-round. Besides being a good source of potassium, bananas also contain Vitamin D. Incorporate them into your breakfast routine or as a convenient snack to increase your Vitamin D levels.

Guava:

This tropical fruit delivers a tropical punch with a side of vitamin D. One guava offers around 1 IU of the sunshine vitamin, along with a whopping dose of vitamin C. Enjoy them sliced, juiced, or in salsas for a refreshing burst of flavour.

Avocados:

Known for their creamy texture and numerous health benefits, avocados are a fantastic source of Vitamin D. Packed with healthy fats, avocados aid in the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins, including Vitamin D. Enjoy them in salads, sandwiches, or simply as a spread.

Figs:

Figs, whether fresh or dried, are a delectable addition to the list of Vitamin D-rich fruits. Beyond their sweet flavour and chewy texture, figs offer a significant dose of this essential vitamin. Savour them as a standalone snack, incorporate them into salads, or use them in desserts to elevate both taste and nutritional content during the winter months.

Dried apricots:

