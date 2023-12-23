Saturday, December 23, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Food
  5. Bananas to Kiwis: 5 Vitamin D-rich fruits you must try in winter

Bananas to Kiwis: 5 Vitamin D-rich fruits you must try in winter

Winter may bring shorter days and less sunshine, but that doesn't mean you have to sacrifice your vitamin D intake. Several delicious fruits come to the rescue, packing a surprising punch of the sunshine vitamin alongside their delightful flavours and nutrients.

Rahul Pratyush Written By: Rahul Pratyush New Delhi Published on: December 23, 2023 10:53 IST
Vitamin D Fruits
Image Source : FREEPIK 5 Vitamin D-rich fruits you must try in winter

The sun may be hiding behind those cosy winter clouds, but that doesn't mean you have to sacrifice your vitamin D intake. While sunlight is a primary source of this essential vitamin, certain fruits also pack a punch when it comes to Vitamin D content. In this article, we'll explore 5 Vitamin D-rich fruits that not only provide a tasty treat during the winter season but also contribute to your daily nutrient intake.

Bananas:

Bananas are a versatile fruit that can be enjoyed year-round. Besides being a good source of potassium, bananas also contain Vitamin D. Incorporate them into your breakfast routine or as a convenient snack to increase your Vitamin D levels.

Guava:
This tropical fruit delivers a tropical punch with a side of vitamin D. One guava offers around 1 IU of the sunshine vitamin, along with a whopping dose of vitamin C. Enjoy them sliced, juiced, or in salsas for a refreshing burst of flavour.

Avocados:
Known for their creamy texture and numerous health benefits, avocados are a fantastic source of Vitamin D. Packed with healthy fats, avocados aid in the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins, including Vitamin D. Enjoy them in salads, sandwiches, or simply as a spread.

Figs:
Figs, whether fresh or dried, are a delectable addition to the list of Vitamin D-rich fruits. Beyond their sweet flavour and chewy texture, figs offer a significant dose of this essential vitamin. Savour them as a standalone snack, incorporate them into salads, or use them in desserts to elevate both taste and nutritional content during the winter months.

Dried apricots:
Figs, whether fresh or dried, are a delectable addition to the list of Vitamin D-rich fruits. Beyond their sweet flavour and chewy texture, figs offer a significant dose of this essential vitamin. Enjoy them as a standalone snack, incorporate them into salads, or use them in desserts to elevate both taste and nutritional content during the winter months.

Read More Lifestyle News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Lifestyle and Food Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Food News

Latest News