5 Reasons why you should eat soaked dry fruits and nuts on an empty stomach

If you eat soaked dry fruits on an empty stomach in the morning, you can stay safe from many diseases. Besides, nuts or dry fruits are also consumed to get a healthy and fit body and to remain healthy. Dry fruits are very effective for health. Nuts play an important role in the daily diet of all of us. By eating soaked nuts on an empty stomach in the morning, you can remain energetic throughout the day. Also, consuming nuts can boost your immunity and prevent you from falling sick again and again. Know why you should eat soaked dry fruits and nuts on an empty stomach here:

Peanuts will take care of the heart: You will find many types of peanuts in the market from flavored to spicy. Also, their nutritional value is different. At the same time, many of us like peanut butter. Apart from buying them from the market, they can also be made at home from roasted peanuts and honey.​ Cashews will sharpen the brain: The flavor of cashews is not only creamy, but they also have less fat compared to other nuts. 82 percent of the fat in it is unsaturated fatty acids and 66 percent of these unsaturated fatty acids are heart-healthy monounsaturated fats. Apart from this, the fat content found in cashew nuts is considered 'good fat'. This happens because of the appropriate ratio of saturated, monounsaturated, and polyunsaturated fats found in nuts. Cashews are a good source of iron, magnesium, and zinc. Iron works to deliver oxygen to the cells, which prevents anemia. Magnesium helps in improving memory and prevents memory loss with increasing age. Almonds are perfect for every purpose: Is this high-fat food good for your health? These contain high levels of monounsaturated fat, which helps reduce the risk of heart attack. It contains the most fiber compared to other nuts. It is rich in Vitamin E, which is a powerful antioxidant. Besides, weight can also be reduced with almonds in a great way. Pistachios will improve blood circulation: One pistachio contains less than 4 calories. They contain L-arginine, which makes the lining of your arteries more flexible, reducing the chances of developing blood clotting, which can cause heart attacks. Vitamin E found in it is essential for the body. Eating five to seven pistachios a day is good for health. This is 25 percent of the daily value for vitamin B-6, 15 percent of the daily value for thiamine and phosphorus, and 10 percent of the daily value for magnesium. You can add them to a salad or make pesto sauce next time. Walnuts fight inflammation: This is the easiest way to be rich in healthy unsaturated fats. Including these in your diet can keep your weight under control over time. They are rich in antioxidants, which can help in protecting cells from problems like damage, heart disease, cancer, and early aging. Not only this, they also contain Omega-3 fatty acids in large quantities, which is good for your body.

