5 low-glycemic foods to Include in your diet plan for weight loss

Losing Weight Losing weight with low glycemic index food can help in reducing the symptoms of diabetes and it also helps in burning calories by reducing the excess fat in our thighs, arms, stomach, etc. GI index is an eating plan based on its effect on the blood sugar level of the body. It is primarily designed for diabetics, but with proper exercise and lifestyle changes, it can also help in weight loss. The glycemic index ranks foods on a scale from 0 to 100. The lower end of the scale contains foods that have little effect on blood sugar levels. Some foods have a big impact on sugar levels as well.

Weight Loss Diet with Low-GI Foods

Berries: These are some of the healthiest foods to include in your meal plan. Berries are a delicious source of antioxidants, vitamins, and fiber. They are naturally low in sugar and also have a low GI, making them an excellent choice for weight management. Enjoy blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, cranberries, or blackberries as a snack, or add them to your yogurt or cereal.

Non-Starchy Vegetables: These nutrient-rich vegetables are low in calories and carbohydrates but rich in fiber, which slows digestion and keeps you feeling full. Examples include broccoli, spinach, kale, cauliflower, green beans, and asparagus.

Nuts and seeds: Although rich in calories, nuts and seeds provide healthy fats, protein, and fiber, making them a satisfying snack or addition to a meal. Choose small amounts of almonds, walnuts, pistachios, chia seeds, flax seeds, or pumpkin seeds.

Legumes: Lentils, beans, chickpeas, and other legumes are rich in protein and fiber, which contribute to satiety and help control blood sugar levels.

Oatmeal: Steel-cut or rolled oats are excellent sources of fiber and complex carbohydrates, providing sustained energy throughout the morning. Pair these with berries, nuts, or a drizzle of honey for a satisfying and low-GI snack.

