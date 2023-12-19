5 benefits of including curd in your winter diet

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Benefits of eating curd in winter

As the winter wind whips outside and temperatures plummet, our bodies crave comfort and nourishment. While cosy sweaters and steaming mugs seem like the perfect answer, there's another hero hiding in your fridge: the humble curd. Often relegated to summer salads and refreshing dips, curd transforms into a surprisingly potent ally during the colder months. So, before you dismiss it as just a cooling treat, delve into the hidden benefits of eating curd during winter and embrace its surprisingly powerful winter wellness potential.

Maintains digestive health:

The probiotics in curd aid digestion by maintaining a healthy balance of gut bacteria. This becomes especially crucial during winter when the digestive system may slow down. Consuming curd regularly can help prevent issues like indigestion and bloating, ensuring that your digestive system functions smoothly.

Keeps skin hydrated:

Winter weather often leads to dry and itchy skin. The lactic acid in curd acts as a natural exfoliant, helping to remove dead skin cells and moisturize the skin. Applying curd topically or including it in your diet can contribute to a radiant complexion by keeping your skin hydrated and nourished.

Supports bone health:

Winter often sees a dip in vitamin D levels, crucial for calcium absorption and bone health. Good news! Curd is a fantastic source of calcium, helping you build strong bones and preventing osteoporosis, a risk that increases with age.

Boosts immunity:

Curd is a rich source of probiotics, commonly known as "good bacteria," which promote a healthy gut microbiome. A robust gut flora is closely linked to a strong immune system. Consuming curd regularly during winter can enhance your body's ability to fend off infections and illnesses, helping you stay healthier throughout the season.

Regulates body temperature:

Curd has cooling properties that can help regulate body temperature, making it a suitable choice during both hot and cold seasons. In winter, when the body tends to generate more heat to stay warm, incorporating curd can provide balance and prevent overheating.

Read More Lifestyle News