5 benefits of drinking Moringa water on an empty stomach

Moringa, also known as the "Miracle Tree", has been gaining popularity as a superfood in recent years. Its leaves, pods, and seeds are packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that provide numerous health benefits. One of the most common ways to consume moringa is by boiling its leaves and drinking it as a tea. However, another effective method of reaping its benefits is by drinking moringa water on an empty stomach. In this article, we will discuss five surprising benefits of incorporating this habit into your daily routine.

Boosts Immunity

Drinking moringa water on an empty stomach is an excellent way to strengthen your immune system. Moringa leaves are a rich source of vitamin C, which is essential for maintaining a healthy immune system. Vitamin C helps in the production of white blood cells that fight against infections and diseases. Regular consumption of moringa water can help prevent common illnesses like colds, coughs, and flu.

Aids in Weight Loss

Drinking moringa water on an empty stomach can aid in weight loss by boosting metabolism and reducing appetite. It has a high fibre content that helps keep you feeling full for longer periods, reducing the urge to snack on unhealthy foods.

Improves Digestion

Moringa is a natural digestive aid that can help with various digestive issues like constipation, bloating, and gas. Drinking moringa water on an empty stomach can stimulate the digestive system, helping to ease constipation and improve bowel movements.

Detoxifies the Body

Drinking moringa water on an empty stomach can help detoxify the body and flush out these harmful toxins. Moringa leaves contain compounds that have been found to have detoxifying properties.

Provides a Burst of Energy

Starting your day with a glass of moringa water can provide you with a much-needed energy boost to kick-start your day. Moringa is a rich source of iron, which is essential for carrying oxygen to our cells and tissues. Iron deficiency can lead to fatigue and low energy levels, making it difficult to perform daily tasks.

How to Prepare Moringa Water?

Ingredients:

1 cup of water

1 teaspoon of dried moringa leaves or powder

Instructions:

1. Boil one cup of water in a saucepan.

2. Add one teaspoon of dried moringa leaves or powder to the boiling water.

3. Let it simmer for 5-7 minutes.

4. Strain the mixture to remove any debris or particles.

5. Enjoy your moringa water hot or let it cool down before consuming it.

You can also add a squeeze of lemon or a dash of honey to enhance the taste.

