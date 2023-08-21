Want to make a sustainable wardrobe? Follow these 5 simple steps

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK These are the 5 ways to incorporate sustainable fashion into your wardrobe.

Sustainable fashion is gaining popularity and for good reason. It is not only better for the environment, but it can also be fashionable. Sustainable fashion is defined as “clothing, shoes, and accessories that have been produced in a way that considers the environment, society, and human rights.” The idea is that fashion should be produced in a way that does not harm the planet or its people. If you are interested in making your wardrobe more sustainable, here are five ways to incorporate sustainable fashion into your wardrobe.

Invest in Quality Pieces

One of the most important things to remember when it comes to sustainable fashion is to invest in quality pieces that will last. Investing in quality pieces means that your clothes will last longer and won’t need to be replaced as often. That means less waste and fewer resources being used to produce new clothes. It’s also important to pay attention to the materials a garment is made from - look for natural fibres like organic cotton or linen, which are more environmentally friendly than synthetic fabrics like polyester or nylon.

Shop Second-Hand

To reduce your environmental impact, shopping second-hand is one of the best ways. Buying second-hand clothes means you are giving new life to items that have already been produced - no new resources are needed and no extra pollution is created. Shopping second-hand also allows you to find unique, one-of-a-kind items that you won’t find anywhere else. And did we mention it’s usually much cheaper than buying brand new?

Support Local Brands

Supporting local brands ensures that your money is going back into your community, while also supporting businesses that are committed to sustainability. Local brands are often committed to producing quality pieces with locally sourced materials, which reduces their carbon footprint and supports nearby farmers and businesses. Plus, you can find new and trendy items that you won’t be able to find anywhere else!

Repair or Upcycle

If you have garments that are torn or stained, don’t just throw them away – repair or upcycle them instead! This is an easy way to extend the life of your clothes while also being creative and having fun with fashion. You can use patches or sew-on embellishments to repair damaged garments, or you can upcycle them into something completely new like turning an old t-shirt into a skirt.

Educate Yourself

Finally, it’s important to educate yourself about sustainable fashion and the impact it has on the environment and our society. Learn about the materials used in clothing production and how they impact our planet, as well as what companies are doing their part for sustainability. The more knowledge you have about sustainable fashion, the more informed decisions you can make when shopping for clothes.

These are just a few simple ways to incorporate sustainable fashion into your wardrobe. It may seem daunting at first, but making small changes here and there can have a big impact on our environment. Get creative with your wardrobe and remember every little bit counts!

