Netizens are crushing hard on AAP MLA Raghav Chadha as video of him modeling at LFW 2022 goes viral

All eyes turned to Lakme Fashion Week 2022 on Sunday when senior leader of Aam Aadmi Party, Raghav Chadha took a walk down the fashion lane as a showstopper. Chadha, who is also a member of the Rajya Sabha walked the ramp for his maternal uncle and fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva. Much to everybody's surprise, the political figure pulled off the look with much ease and grace. He exuded confidence in his ramp debut and the spectators couldn't take their eyes off him.

For the event, he was dressed in a leather jacket, paired with leather pants and matching shoes. An orange belt with lining on shoulders in the same colour stood out in the otherwise all-black outfit. Actor Aparshakti Khurana also walked the ramp for Sachdeva, flaunting a grey suit with matching jogger pants, sports shoes and sported round glasses with chain.

Chadha also posted photos and videos from the fashion show on his verified Instagram account which have gone viral on social media. Sharing the posts, he wrote, "Walked the ramp at #LakmeFashionWeek2022 for my maternal uncle (Mama), fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva (sic)."

Compliments flooded his comment section soon after. "India's Most Handsome Politician (sic)," commented a user on Chadha's post, while another said, "Bollywood entry bachi h bas (sic)." Another one called him a jack of all trades and a fourth one wrote, "You are my inspiration and one of my favourite politician." Check it out:

AAP MP Raghav Chadha gets compliments

Meanwhile, Chadha has recently been officially elected to the Rajya Sabha as an MP. The AAP had registered a landslide victory in Punjab Assembly elections 2022, winning 92 seats in the 117-member Assembly. Chadha, who is the party's Punjab affairs co-in-charge, is a confidant of AAP's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Chadha won from Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency and became an MLA. He is also the Vice-Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board.