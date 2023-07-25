ICW 2023: Kiara Advani to turn showstopper for Falguni and Shane Peacock at opening ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIARA ADVANI Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani said she is set to walk the ramp for designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock on the first day of the India Couture Week (ICW) in New Delhi. The "Satyaprem Ki Katha" star took to her Instagram to share the update. "Showstopper prep! Walking the ramp tomorrow after ages," Kiara captioned the video on her Instagram Story which also featured the designer duo with their back to the camera.

At ICW, the actor has previously walked the ramp for designers such as Amit Aggarwal and Shyamal and Bhumika.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIARA ADVANIInstagram/Kiara Advani

About India Couture Week 2023

The fashion gala, organised jointly by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and Hyundai Motor India, will be held from July 25 to August 2 at the Taj Palace Hotel here. Designers Falguni Shane Peacock will open the 16th edition with their collection on display. Actor Kiara Advani will turn the showstopper for them.

Designers Kunal Rawal, Ritu Kumar, Tarun Tahiliani, Gaurav Gupta, JJ Valaya, Kunal Rawal, Anamika Khanna, Rimzim Dadu, Suneet Varma, and Varun Bahl will also present their collection at ICW 2023. The shows will be live-streamed on the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) digital platforms - Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and also the website.

What's next for Kiara Advani?

Kiara Advani was recently seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film features Kartik as Satyaprem aka Sattu Aggarwal while Kiara plays the role of Katha Kishan Kapadia. The film is a musical drama that showcases the roller coaster ride of Sattu and Katha's love story. It also stars Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant and Shikha Talsania.

Next, she will be seen in Ram Charan-starrer Game Changer. In the film, Ram Charan will essay the role of an IAS office, while the female lead will be played by Kiara, along with Anjali, S.J Suryah, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar in supporting roles. Popular music composer Thaman will be composing the songs for the film.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt REACTS to changes suggested by the CBFC for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

ALSO READ: Dhindhora Baje Re OUT: Jaya Bachchan steals the cake in Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's song

Read More Lifestyle News