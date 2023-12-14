Grooms Guide: 4 criteria you must know for choosing perfect wedding shoes

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Criteria for choosing the perfect wedding shoes.

Shoes are an essential part of a groom's wedding attire, completing the overall look and adding a touch of sophistication and style. The choice of shoes for the groom is just as important as the rest of his outfit, as they need to be comfortable, stylish, and complement his suit. Traditionally, grooms opt for black or brown dress shoes, which are versatile and can be worn with different coloured suits. However, more modern grooms are experimenting with bolder choices such as oxfords, loafers, or even boots to add a unique touch to their outfits. The material of the shoes is also crucial, with leather being the most popular choice, giving a polished and classic look. Grooms should also consider the height of their shoes to ensure they match the hemline of their pants.

However, according to Ambud Sharma, Founder and CEO, of Escaro Royale, the main criteria for the shoe selection are the following:

Match and style Comfort Weather and breathability Ease of taking off and putting on

Matching the shoes with the outfit. : Coordinate the colour and style of the shoes with the groom's outfit. If the outfit is traditional, consider classic colours like black, brown, or tan. For more contemporary or fusion looks, you might explore different colours and styles. The style of the shoes should complement the groom's attire. Traditional Indian outfits like sherwanis or achkans pair well with classic jutis or mojaris. For Western-style suits, oxfords or loafers could be more suitable. Consider embellishments that match the outfit, such as embroidery or metalwork. Depending on the style of the outfit, consider whether ankle-length boots, traditional jutis, slip-on shoes, or lace-ups would be the most appropriate. Each style can convey a different vibe and level of formality.

Comfort: Indian weddings often involve long ceremonies and various rituals. Choose shoes that are not only stylish but also comfortable. Leather shoes with cushioning or memory foam insoles can provide both style and comfort. For ceremonies or functions that require long standing, avoid shoes with high heels. Who wants a backache during this glorious time? It is also important to consider the ease of use for shoes - considering many of the ceremonies may require you to put on and take off shoes more often - for example, temple visits or poojas. In this case, avoid lace-up shoes and go for ankle zipper boots or sandals, mules and slippers.

Weather Considerations: Consider the season and weather conditions. In hot weather, open-toed shoes or sandals might be more comfortable, while closed shoes might be necessary in colder weather. In the monsoon time, it's best to wear shoes with breathable materials such as leather or porous fabrics; and it's best to avoid synthetic materials since they have poor breathability and cause excessive sweat. Sweaty feet can cause itch and discomfort - and can ruin your overall experience!

Don't forget the trial and fit: Before the big day, make sure to try on and walk in the shoes to ensure they fit well and are comfortable. It's advisable to break them in a bit before the wedding to avoid any discomfort.

