Deepika Padukone is a complete stunner at Cannes in red Louis Vuitton gown with plunging neckline

Deepika Padukone opted for a Loius Vuitton gown with a plunging neckline on Day 3 of the Cannes Film Festival. She completed her look with a beautiful diamond necklace and her hair tied back. All eyes were trained on her as she posed for photographs gracefully and exuded confidence in her stunning attire.
On Day 3, Deepika attended the premiere of the movie Armageddon Time. This is for the first time that Deepika has opted to wear a gown at the Cannes. Earlier, she opted for a Sabyasachi saree on the opening day of the Cannes film festival. On day 2, she wore a black power suit and gave boss-like vibes.
Deepika is one among the eight-member jury at the Cannes. This is an honourable position for the actress as she will be judging the films for the competition including the Palme d'Or.