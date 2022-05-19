Deepika Padukone is a complete stunner at Cannes in red Louis Vuitton gown with plunging neckline

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2022 red carpet

Deepika Padukone opted for a Loius Vuitton gown with a plunging neckline on Day 3 of the Cannes Film Festival. She completed her look with a beautiful diamond necklace and her hair tied back. All eyes were trained on her as she posed for photographs gracefully and exuded confidence in her stunning attire.

On Day 3, Deepika attended the premiere of the movie Armageddon Time. This is for the first time that Deepika has opted to wear a gown at the Cannes. Earlier, she opted for a Sabyasachi saree on the opening day of the Cannes film festival. On day 2, she wore a black power suit and gave boss-like vibes.

Deepika is one among the eight-member jury at the Cannes. This is an honourable position for the actress as she will be judging the films for the competition including the Palme d'Or.

India, also the country of honour at the 2022 Marche du Film (Cannes Film Market), marks her 75th year as an independent nation. Deepika said she was "proud" as an Indian as the 75th edition of Cannes Film Festival coincides with the 75th year of India's independence.

"I feel collectively as a nation we have the talent, ability and we just need conviction. There will come a day, I truly believe, where India won't have to be at Cannes, Cannes will be in India," Deepika said on Day 2 of the Cannes as she spoke at the inauguration of the India Pavilion.

