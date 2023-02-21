Alia Bhatt channels her inner Gangubai; oozes grace in a white saree

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIABHATT Alia Bhatt channels her inner Gangubai

Alia Bhatt made a striking appearance at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards in Mumbai on February 20. The actress, who took home the Best Actress award for her work in Gangubai Kathiawadi, showed up to the event dressed elegantly in a white saree. The actress vowed to stick with her love for classic designs and made a strong fashion statement in a saree.

Alia chose an elaborately embroidered saree from the Torani collection by designer Karan Torani. The draping was embellished with a delicate yet stunning border as well as beautiful embroidery. She paired the saree with a white, heavily embroidered blouse with transparent touches and a chic neckline to achieve the minimalistic appearance. The actress chose an elegant pair of bling studs as her accessories, keeping the rest of her ensemble basic. She kept her makeup to a bare minimum. With a dab of blush and fine eye shadow, she highlighted her radiant complexion. The classic saree truly reminded everyone of Alia Bhatt's look in Gangubai. Going by the site of the label, the saree is worth Rs. 94,500.

For the unversed, Alia played the protagonist in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Throughout the film, she wore white sarees. Now, the actress channelled her Gangubai style once more and drew all the attention on the occasion. The actress also posted pictures of herself on social media wearing a white saree.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia last appeared in the sci-fi action film "Brahmastra: Part 1 - Shiva" with Ranbir, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy, which was a blockbuster hit. She is set to appear in the upcoming romantic film "Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, set to be released on April 28, 2023. Alia will also be featured in director Farhan Akhtar's next film "Jee Le Zara" alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. Apart from these, she also looks forward to her Hollywood debut-- Heart of Stone -- alongside Gal Gadot.

