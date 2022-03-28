5 must-have Athleisure fashion trends one should add to their wardrobe

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @BOLLYLOOKS @DEEPIKASOUTHFC Deepika Padukone acing her styling game in Athelesuire clothing.

Athleisure fashion has been in the business for a long time. Especially after the lockdown period, people had adapted comfy clothing over tight skinny jeans. This athleisure clothing is adding to their fashion game by giving them a lot of quirky style with homely vibes. The Athelesuire clothing is making space in the wardrobes of many because of its gentle fabric and easy to wear outlook. People are experimenting with their fashion game by mixing and matching athleisure clothes in their regular lifestyle.

What is Athelesuire Clothing/Styling?

It is a mixed type of clothing which is the trend these days, where people sport athletic clothes such as yoga pants, tights, sneakers, leggings and shorts only during physical activities. These days we can see athleisure clothing in public areas, malls, offices, schools or social gatherings as well. It is in talk more because of its fabric, colours, and variety in style. As the fashion trend is changing its way, let's just dig into five athleisure clothes you must add to your wardrobe for a comfy, fashionable and stylish lifestyle.

1. Yoga Pants

Yoga pants must be the number one clothing that will add a lot of value to your wardrobe. One can wear it for workout sessions to multiple other occasions without changing it. This will also help to carry fewer clothes in your bag which is more feasible. The cherry on the cake is that nowadays yoga pants are made with innovation in the style which makes them breathable, lightweight, and waterproof.

2. Track Suit

Tracksuits are in the vogue. From common people to celebrities we can see the madness for comfort level in everyone alike. There are many people who experiment with unique styles, colours and fabrics in tracksuits. Tracksuits come in varied ranges to ensure your fashion and comfort level are at their best.

3. Cycling Shorts

One should definitely add cycling shorts to their wardrobe, as it is one of the best types of athleisure clothing. There are multiple colourful cycling shorts available in the market which can be paired with loose T-shirts. Shorts give a lot of comforts which other clothing can never give.

4. Sweatshirts

Again, one more piece of clothing which will help you outshine in a group of fashionistas. Sweatshirts come in different sizes, some prefer to match them with their matching co-or sets which give them a cool chic look, whereas some opt for it with different colours. There are different types of sweatshirts available in the market such as crop sweatshirts or oversized sweatshirts. The reason why people are choosing sweating shirts is because of their comfortable nature.

5. Tank Tops

As the season changes from winter to summer, everyone changes their clothing style as well. As sweatshirts cannot be worn in summer’s scorching heat, you can switch from sweatshirts to tank tops to ace your style game.