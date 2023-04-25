Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 Best podiatrist-approved walking sandals that are comfy and supportive for travelling

Comfortable walking sandals are a summer must-have: they must look lovely while also keeping up with your hectic lifestyle without hurting your feet. We discovered the best walking sandals to wear when travelling and more, with adequate cushioning and arch support while feeling breathable and lightweight.

The sandals must be both comfy and fashionable. But how do you pick the best sandal? This article explores long-walking sandals and walks readers through their advantages, advice, and top choices.

Here are top 5 walking sandals

Tirra Sandal

Image Source : FREEPIKTirra Sandal

The curved footbed of Tirra Sandal is meant to support your arch while absorbing pressure, making it ideal for uneven terrain and extended treks. The sandals provide support even on cobblestone streets, which can kill one's feet and ankles.

Cork Sandal

Image Source : FREEPIKCacti slide sandal

Sade cork sandals are waterproof and 100% handmade from repurposed waste tyres. The natural cork insole is cushioned and minimises friction on the feet. The sandals are easy on the feet and super flexible and protect from external injuries.

Cacti Slide Sandal

Image Source : FREEPIKcork sandal

These slides are meant to be comfortable whether you have bunions, hammertoes, or just bigger feet. There is a pair for your feet available in narrow, medium, and wide widths. Cacti sandals have three adjustable straps that offer a secure fit. The orthotic footbed provides support, while the rubber outsole makes walking easy.

Multi Strap Sandal

Image Source : FREEPIKmulti-strap sandal

Finally, this comfy, elegant pair from Sorel will put an end to your hunt. It has fashionable gladiator-style straps that wrap around your ankle for further support and stability. The velcro straps aid in providing a secure fit. This pair has a moulded footbed to cushion your arches and a sturdy outsole for added traction.

Bella Toe Sandal

Image Source : FREEPIKBella Toe Sandal

Podiatrists typically advise against wearing flip-flops because they provide no support, but Bella Toe sandals have an improved version of the flip-flop. These sandals include arch support and a shock-absorbing foam midsole.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra slays in all-black fit as she steps out with Nick Jonas in Rome. See pics

Also Read: 5 Best Mango cocktail recipes that scream summer; check out easy recipes

Read More Lifestyle News