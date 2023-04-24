Priyanka Chopra slays in all-black fit as she steps out with Nick Jonas in Rome. See pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JERRYXMIMI Priyanka Chopra slays in all-black fit as she steps out with Nick Jonas in Rome.

Priyanka Chopra was in Rome lately to promote her upcoming web series Citadel. The actor was joined by his husband, Nick Jonas, and theirdaughter, Malti. Priyanka was spotted in all black on their final night in Rome, walking hand in hand with Nick, who was dressed in a white t-shirt and grey suit. The couple was caught as they were ready to get into their automobile on a street.

Priyanka looked stunning in a thigh-high-cut black silk gown. She wore it with a long black cloak and matching wedges. She was also wearing a matching sling bag. The actor made certain that it was easy to carry while still having an impression. On Instagram, a fan page uploaded photos of the couple from Rome, and followers couldn't stop complimenting them.

See pics,

Citadel will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, with two high-octane episodes, followed by a new episode every Friday thereafter. The story centres around two elite agents of the worldwide secret agency Citadel, Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka).

Prior to release, the producers organised a lavish global premiere event for the espionage thriller in London on April 18. It was attended by Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, as well as other celebrities.

