Monday, April 24, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Fashion
  5. Priyanka Chopra slays in all-black fit as she steps out with Nick Jonas in Rome. See pics

Priyanka Chopra slays in all-black fit as she steps out with Nick Jonas in Rome. See pics

Priyanka appeared ravishing in a black silk costume with a thigh-high slit. She wore a protracted black overcoat over it and matching wedges

Rajni Singh Written By: Rajni Singh @singhrajni24 New Delhi Updated on: April 24, 2023 9:58 IST
Priyanka Chopra
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JERRYXMIMI Priyanka Chopra slays in all-black fit as she steps out with Nick Jonas in Rome.

Priyanka Chopra was in Rome lately to promote her upcoming web series Citadel. The actor was joined by his husband, Nick Jonas, and theirdaughter, Malti. Priyanka was spotted in all black on their final night in Rome, walking hand in hand with Nick, who was dressed in a white t-shirt and grey suit. The couple was caught as they were ready to get into their automobile on a street.

Priyanka looked stunning in a thigh-high-cut black silk gown. She wore it with a long black cloak and matching wedges. She was also wearing a matching sling bag. The actor made certain that it was easy to carry while still having an impression. On Instagram, a fan page uploaded photos of the couple from Rome, and followers couldn't stop complimenting them.

See pics, 

Citadel will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, with two high-octane episodes, followed by a new episode every Friday thereafter. The story centres around two elite agents of the worldwide secret agency Citadel, Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka).

Prior to release, the producers organised a lavish global premiere event for the espionage thriller in London on April 18. It was attended by Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, as well as other celebrities. 

Also Read: Citadel Premiere: Priyanka Chopra looks straight out of dreamscape; Varun-Samantha twin in black

Also Read: Citadel Global Premiere: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas redefine hotness; Varun Dhawan-Samantha attend

Read More Lifestyle News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Lifestyle and Fashion Section

Top News

Related Fashion News

Latest News