Jaw-dropping! Priyanka Chopra's uber-chic outfit costs more than Rs 1 lakh

Priyanka Chopra steps out in NYC for The Sky Is Pink promotions.

After wrapping up her promotional events for The Sky Is Pink in India, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra flew to New York to kick-start the promotions abroad. The style icon sported several looks and we have to say that she nailed each and every avatars. From donning turquoise turtleneck outfit with matching skirt to cream tiered mini dress and floral look, PeeCee made sure to grab eyeballs.

Here we will talk about her diasy-fresh look which she also carried to NBC. The actress was papped in the morning in New York City with her pooch Diana. Sporting Markarian's pink floral top and skirt. She looked phenomenal in a Raphael floral top with a cut-out in front with a Piero satin skirt. Her Jimmy Choo pink suede backless heels with crystal strap accentuated her entire look.

PeeCee often experiments with her hairstyle. This time, the actress opted for a bun with few strands of hair hanging down on the face. Styled impeccably, the actress carried the whole look quite elegantly.

But can you guess the price of her jaw-dropping outfit? Well, let us tell you that it costs more than a lakh. Yes, only her dress. While the top is worth Rs 56,574, the skirt costs Rs 49,494, hence, the total cost of her outfit is whopping is Rs 1,06,068.

In one of her interviews, PeeCee spoke about her husband Nick Jonas who will be seen as a mentor in the upcoming season of The Voice. The actress thinks Nick is a natural mentor. She even revealed that she introduced Nick to the rules of the singing show and they had a great time watching episodes together.

Nick and Priyanka are all set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary in December. Speaking about how they manage to stay away from prying eyes, the actress said that she and Nick have become good at keeping secrets and going dark when they want to.

Priyanka's The Sky Is Pink is set to release on October 11. The movie directed by Shonali Bose also features Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf.