Kriti Sanon's latest saree look is 'THE' inspiration you need for Diwali

Diwali is right around the corner and you surely must be looking for beautiful outfit options to look your best this festive season. Good for us, a lot of movies are releasing around Diwali, which means great promotional looks to get inspiration from. Turning heads in a beautiful red saree, Kriti Sanon recently appeared on 'Nach Baliye' season 9 for the promotions of her latest movie, Housefull 4.

Kriti Sanon looked radiant in a red saree by designer Anita Dongre. The saree had a subtle embroidered border and pallu with all the attention on the sleeveless blouse featuring allover detailed embroidery with a V-neck. The otherwise simple saree featured a dramatic pallu with fringed ends. Styled by celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover, Sanon had her hair tied back in a bun with a gajra. Lined eyes, minimal makeup with a red bindi and golden chandbalis made the actress look elegant and festival ready.

You too can replicate this look by wearing a simple plain red saree with an embroidered blouse and chandbali earrings and a gajra, simple and super easy!

On the workfront, Kriti will be next seen in Housefull 4 releasing on the 26th of October. Her other upcoming movies include Ashutosh Gowarikar's Panipat and a movie based on surrogacy named, Mimi.

Check out her pictures here:

Loved the look, right?

