Ramadan 2022: Date, Time, History, Significance and Rules of fasting during the holy month

Ramadan 2022: Muslims all across the world will be observing the ninth month of the Islamic calendar aka the month of Ramadan or Ramzan. The auspicious festival which takes place after the end of Shaban month will see Muslims all across the world fast for 29-30 days. Interestingly, the month of Ramadan and the beginning of Chaitra Navratri 2022 will take place on the same date ie April 2. The community this time keep Roza which follows a strict routine of not eating or drinking for the entire day from sunrise to sunset in according to remember Allah. Verses of the holy book Quran are read and prayers are offered to the Almighty. The fast ends with Iftaari which takes place after moon sighting in the evening. After repeating the same for one complete moon cycle, the festival of Eid-Ul-Fitr is celebrated.

Just in case, you're unversed with the Holy Month and the festival, here's everything you need to know -- be it date, time, history, significance or rules of fasting.

Ramadan 2022: Date and Time in India

Muslims, this year will begin celebrating the holy month of Ramadan on April 2 Saturday or 1 Ramadan 1443 AH. The first fast will be observed on April 3, 2022, after sighting the crescent moon. The last day of Ramadan Eid-ul-Fitr is considered the holiest day in Islam and takes place after the sighting of moon is done in Saudi Arabia and other Western countries. This year, it is expected to take place on May 2-3.

Ramadan 2022 History:

For those unversed, the word Ramadan comes from the Arabic root ramida a or ar-ramad, both of them meaning 'scorching heat.' Muslims across the globe keep fast during the Holy Month called 'Roza' which is observed for four weeks and two days. Those who are seriously ill, pregnant, suffering from a severe disease, and menstruating are exempted from fasting. This period is dedicated to the Holy Quran and its prayer. The fasting takes place between dawn and dust, the reward of which is 'Thawab' which according to beliefs multiplies during the period of Ramzan.

Ramadan 2022: Significance of Holy Month

The holy festival of Ramadan fasting holds a special significance. People keep Roza for an entire month. The spiritual intention of fasting for a month is to understand the pain of hunger and thirst and to surrender souls to the almighty. It is said that during the holy month of Ramadan, the holy Quran was first revealed to mankind on the glorious night of Laylat al-Qadr introduced to Prophet Muhammed.