Thursday, March 17, 2022
     
  Holi 2022: Offer THESE things in Holika Dahan & bring ashes to your home for auspicious results

According to Acharya Indu Prakash, performing these special measures on the day of Holika Dahan is considered auspicious. Let us know those measures which are considered to bring good luck. He also suggests that bringing the ashes back home is auspicious.

New Delhi Updated on: March 17, 2022 13:07 IST
Holi Dahan 2022
Before the main holi, a special puja of Holika Dahan is performed. This year, choti holi or the day of Holika Dahan is falling on March 17. On the day of Holika Dahan, by taking some easy astrological remedies, happiness, prosperity and peace remain in the house. According to Acharya Indu Prakash, performing these special measures on the day of Holika Dahan is considered auspicious. Let us know those measures which are considered to bring good luck. You can offer these things during Holika Dahan:

  • On the day of Holika Dahan, burning the rubbish that was lowered from the top of your body removes all the negativity.
  • Taking salt or mustard seeds at the shop or workplace and burning it in Holika brings happiness and prosperity. 
  • According to astrology, burning coconut in the fire of Holika removes the obstacles in the job.
  • By adding barley flour to Holika, one gets rid of domestic troubles.
  • According to astrology, it is considered auspicious to circumambulate Holika 11 times for the prosperity of wealth.
  • Offering betel leaf, betel nut in Holika brings success.

It is said that the extinguished ashes of Holi should be brought home. You will need this ash on the day of Dhulendi.

For happiness and peace, on the day of Dhulendi, use Holika Dahan's ashes like this:

On the day of Holi, after cleaning the courtyard of the house, a square shape should be made there and Kamadeva should be worshipped in the middle of it. Then the women of the house should apply sandalwood paste on the idol of Kaamdev and pray to Kaamadev. Along with this, donations should be made to Brahmins and the needy. Eating mango blossom mixed with sandalwood paste is also considered lucky.

It is also believed that donning the ashes of Holi and worshipping soil is lucky? There is also a tradition of bathing with mud. Along with this, before bathing on the day of Holi, mud should be applied to the body and after sometime bath should be taken.     

Keep Holika Dahan's ashes in this direction 

According to Vastu Shastra, after Holi Dahan, the ashes should be brought home and kept in the south-east direction of the house. Because the igneous angle is related to the element of fire and ash is also formed only after burning fire. By keeping the ashes of Holi in this direction, you will get profit in business. You will progress in life and you will have good relations with the elder daughter of the house.

