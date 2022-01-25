Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Happy Republic Day 2022: History, Significance and story behind celebrating this day

January 26 is celebrated as Republic Day of India to commemorate the Indian Constitution replacing the Government of India Act (1935) as the governing document of the country. On Republic Day, the constitution prepared by the drafting committee headed by BR Ambedkar was implemented. After 200 years of struggle, India was finally a federal democratic sovereign nation. After more than two years, the constitution of India was completed and solidified the establishment of India’s independent democratic government. This day holds a special significance in the hearts of the Indians as many reach out to the Rajpath in the capital city of New Delhi where the Republic Day parade takes place.

Republic Day 2022: History

India attained its independence on 15 August 1947 though the nation did not have a permanent constitution, instead, the country was functional on the laws that were based on the modified colonial Government of India Act 1935. On 29 August 1947, a resolution was moved for the appointment of the Drafting Committee for the development of a permanent constitution with Dr B R Ambedkar as chairman. The first draft of the Indian constitution was presented by the drafting committee to the national assembly on November 4, 1947. The first draft was signed by the national assembly in English and Hindi on January 24, 1950.

The Assembly met for 166 days, spread over a period of two years, 11 months and 18 days in sessions open to public before adopting the Constitution. After many contemplations and modifications finally on January 24th the 308 members of the Assembly signed two hand-written copies of the document each in Hindi and English. Then, the Constitution of India came into effect on Republic Day, ie January 26th, 1950. On this day, India was declared as the Purna Swaraj Country.

Republic Day 2022: Significance

January 26 was decided to be the Republic Day of India since it was the day that the Indian National Congress proclaimed the Declaration of Indian Independence in 1950. With the constitution, the country was officially known as the Republic of India, a "sovereign socialist secular democratic republic" that "secures all its citizens justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity," as written in its preamble.

Each year Republic day celebrations take place in the capital, Delhi at the Rajpath before the President of India. On this day, ceremonious parades by various regiments of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, police and paramilitary forces march on the Rajpath. The parade is preceded by PM laying a wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti, to commemorate the sacrifice of soldiers.