Republic Day 2022: Revolutionary quotes by freedom fighters that should never be forgotten

India is all geared up to celebrate its 73rd Republic Day this year. The day commemorates the enactment of the Constitution of India which came into effect on January 26, 1950, ​granting all its citizens 'liberty of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship' and 'equality of status and of opportunity'. People all over the country celebrate this day with great enthusiasm. They start their day by watching the parade which begins at Rajpath, Delhi and ends at India Gate. While the Omicron scare has restricted the celebration this year, it hasn't let the patriotic fire get dim in the hearts of the people.

In 1929, Purna Swaraj was proclaimed by our leaders as opposed to the Dominion status offered by the British Regime. It was for this sovereign democratic republic, several freedom fighters laid their lives while fighting against the Britishers. With Dr. B R Ambedkar as chairman of the drafting committee, the first draft of the Constitution was submitted to the Constituent Assembly on November 4, 1947. That draft was debated publicly for a period of two years, 11 months and 18 days before 308 members of the Constituent Assembly approved it on January 24, 1950.

On this day, let's take a look at revolutionary and powerful quotes by our freedom fighters that encouraged the people to dream of a free India.

