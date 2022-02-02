MJ Akbar's book, ‘Doolally Sahib...' talks about deeply ingrained conviction of the white superiority

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 'Doolally Sahib and the Black Zamindar: Racism and Revenge in the British Raj'

In July 1765, Colonial administrator Robert Clive, in a letter to Sir Francis Sykes, compared the ancient city of Gomorrah, known for its corruption and depravity to Calcutta, the then capital of British India.



Clive, who was the first governor of Bengal Presidency under the East India Company in the 18th century, wrote a letter to East India Company official Sir Francis Sykes. Comparing Gomorrah to Calcutta, Clive wrote, “I will pronounce Calcutta to be one of the most wicked places in the Universe. Corruption licentiousness and want of principle seem to have possessed the minds of all the civil servants, by frequent bad examples they are grown callous, rapacious and luxurious beyond conception.”



Reflecting on the letters, drawing historical accounts and journals, MJ Akbar's new book ‘Doolally Sahib and the Black Zamindar: Racism and Revenge in the British Raj’, is a chronicle of racial relations between Indians and their last foreign invaders.