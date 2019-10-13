Kojagari Purnima 2019: Lakshmi puja, Lokhi pujo date, time today

The full moon day in the Ashwin month of the Hindu calendar is celebrated as Sharad Purnima, which marks the harvest festival at the end of monsoon season. The festival is known by different names all over India, with the most popular names being Kumara Purnima, Kojagiri Purnima, Navanna Purnima, or Kaumudi Purnima. According to a popular belief, on the night of the occasion, the Indian goddess of wealth, Ma Laxmi takes a round of the earth and blesses her devotees.

The rays of the moon are believed to drip Nectar on the night of the Purnima and hence it is common practice in Indian households to prepare kheer and place it overnight under the moon's light. The rays of the moon on the occasion of Sharad Purnima are believed to be carrying healing properties, hence may people go out and sleep under the moonlight.

In Hinduism, it is popularly believed that Sharad Purnima is the only day in the year when the comes out with all sixteen Kala(s). It is said that 16 different kalas create a perfect human personality, with each Kala representing a human quality. Lord Krishna was believed to be born with all 16 Kalas whereas Lord Rama was born with only twelve Kala(s).

Kojagari Purnima 2019: Puja Timings

The Sharad Purnima Tithi will begin at 4:06 pm on October 12, 2019 and will end at 6:08 pm on October 13.

Sharad purnima is also considered to be the birthday of goddess Laxmi. You can please the goddess by pulling an all-nighter of hymns, devotional songs dedicated to goddess Laxmi. It is said that people who stay awake and worship the goddess on the night of Sharad Purnima are blessed with health, wealth and prosperity.

May the brightness of the moon tonight fill your lives with joy!

Happy Kojagari Purnima!